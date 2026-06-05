Top 10 Must-Have Players To Target In 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts

Matt Verderame: Ranking the NFL’s best offensive triplets for 2026

When I was a kid, I fell in love with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. Cowboys quarterback Danny White and running back Tony Dorsett were two of my favorite NFL players—hence my reason for digging the 'Boys—and I loved Rickey Henderson and Don Mattingly on the baseball diamond. Since my whole (Italian) family was Yankees fans, well, it was easy for me to fall for the pinstripes.

I also loved Van Halen, Susanna Hoffs, Journey, The Flintstones, Star Wars, '80s hair metal (Motley Crue, Poison, etc.), Michael Jackson (yeah, I know), the Dukes of Hazzard, Stephen King books and the horror genre. (True story: I begged my mother to let me watch "An American Werewolf in London" when I was a kid. She finally gave in … that was a mistake, as I didn’t sleep for about a week after watching it. But it did start my love of all things horror.)

These days, I still love a lot of those same things in my personal life. As a fantasy analyst, I also find myself falling in love with certain players who I’ll be targeting in my drafts. Last season, that list included Chase Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jameson Williams (just to name a few).

This season, I have an entirely new list of must-have players I love and will be targeting in my 2026 fantasy drafts. Whether it’s their talent, projected touches, targets, average draft position (ADP), etc.—or all the above—here are 10 players you’ll want to draft this season.

As Hans and Franz used to say, “Hear me now and believe me later!”

Breakout picks: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

FAB’S MUST-HAVE FANTASY OPTIONS

Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

Dart finished 13th in fantasy points as a rookie, but he averaged more than 17 points in his 14 games (12 starts). A dual-threat, Dart rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns and also found success as a passer, and he did it without his top option, wide receiver Malik Nabers. With Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo back in action, Dart will have plenty of weapons and a terrific shot at being this year’s version of Drake Maye. Early ADP data agrees, as Dart is ranked among the top eight quarterbacks.

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

Hampton was unreliable in his first NFL season. He played just nine games due to injuries, and he failed to score more than 8.1 PPR points three times. Hampton did show flashes of the skills that made him a first-rounder in 2025, though, as he scored 20 or more points three times. With new OC Mike McDaniel now calling the offensive shots and RB Najee Harris no longer on the roster, I expect Hampton to develop into a major fantasy asset in the Chargers' new-look offense.

Quinshon Judkins, Browns

Judkins was a valuable fantasy asset in his rookie season, scoring 15-plus points five times. Assuming he has no setbacks in his return from a dislocated right ankle and fractured right fibula, Judkins projects to be ready for Week 1. He also should benefit from the offensive system of new head coach Todd Monken, who has had success with backs such as Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb in the past. Looks for Judkins to bust out in 2026.

Jadarian Price, Seahawks

Price landed in a terrific spot to make an immediate fantasy impact, as he’ll be the top back in Seattle after the departure of Kenneth Walker III. It’s also a question mark when the team will get Zach Charbonnet back; he's coming off a postseason knee injury. A dual-threat runner who will be a big part of Seattle’s ground attack, Price could become a weekly fantasy starter. Considering his ADP (RB27), the rookie out of Notre Dame could be a major steal.

Cam Skattebo, Giants

Skattebo was a statistical beast as a rookie, posting 617 scrimmage yards, seven touchdowns and 127.7 fantasy points before missing the last nine games due to an ankle fracture. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, and the Giants didn’t make any offseason moves that would negatively affect his projected workload. Durability issues are a cause for concern, but Skattebo could push to become a must-start fantasy runner on a weekly basis in 2026.

Emeka Egbuka had 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season last year. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers

Egbuka is my favorite wide receiver target for 2026 drafts. He looked like he was going to break out as a rookie, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in three of his first five games. The wheels fell off after that, though, as he scored double digits just twice the rest of the season. But with Mike Evans now in San Francisco, Egbuka is set to become the top option in Tampa Bay’s pass attack. Look for him to make a Year 2 jump like the one Jaxon Smith-Njigba made back in 2024.

Luther Burden III, Bears

Burden will be one of fantasy’s most popular breakout players heading into drafts. He opened eyes late in his rookie season, scoring 11-plus points in three of his final four games, including a 27.8-point performance against the 49ers in Week 17. The Bears moved on from DJ Moore, so there will be plenty of targets for Burden to absorb. Also, coach Ben Johnson called Burden “electric” and told the media he was “buying Burden stock” during OTAs. He has huge upside.

Christian Watson, Packers

Watson put up some nice stat lines down the stretch in 2025, posting 18-plus fantasy points four times in his final seven games. The Packers let Romeo Doubs walk as a free agent and traded Dontayvion Wicks, so the wideout room is far less crowded. That makes Watson the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for Jordan Love. If he can avoid injuries, which has been a problem for him in the past, there’s no reason he couldn’t become a solid No. 2 fantasy receiver.

Parker Washington, Jaguars

Washington was an absolute league-winner for fantasy managers down the stretch last year, scoring 65.2 points in his final three games. He became one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets in the offense, and his emergence will allow the Jaguars to use Travis Hunter more often as a cornerback instead of receiver. Washington has also gotten rave reviews this offseason, so it looks like his emergence was no fluke. He could turn into a terrific bargain in 2026 fantasy drafts.

Colston Loveland, Bears

Loveland will be the single most popular breakout tight end in fantasy football. Over his final two games as a rookie, he scored a combined 46.5 fantasy points. Loveland also went on to record solid postseason totals (16.7 PPG in two games). In fact, he saw a combined 48 targets in those final four contests. Loveland’s stock is so high, in fact, that he’s coming in behind only Trey McBride and Brock Bowers based on early ADP data. Playing in coach Ben Johnson’s offense, which also benefited Sam LaPorta in Detroit, is another reason I “love” Loveland.

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