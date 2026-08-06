Building The Ultimate 2026 Fantasy Football All-Sleepers Lineup

In case you haven't noticed it yet, fantasy football can be difficult to predict.

In fact, I always say that the only thing that’s predictable about it is its seasonal unpredictability. Here's what I mean ... What if I told you that last season, it was possible to build this starting fantasy football lineup without using a single top-100 overall pick (based on 2025 ADP data)?

QB: Drake Maye, Patriots

RB: Travis Etienne Jr, Jaguars

RB: Javonte Williams, Cowboys

WR: Michael Wilson, Cardinals

WR: Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants

WR: Alec Pierce, Colts

TE: Kyle Pitts Sr., Falcons

FLEX: Quinshin Judkins, Browns

SUPERFLEX: Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

That’s pretty darn good, right? None of those nine players required a high pick, and most of them were downright cheap. So which players for this upcoming season could be part of a similar lineup, made up only of players being picked after the top 100?

Here are some of my favorites, and why I think they’ll be fantasy sleepers and draft bargains.

Ultimate Fantasy Football Sleeper Lineup

QB - Malik Willis, Dolphins

Willis will now be the starter in Miami after signing a big contract, so his value is on the rise. While he doesn’t have a great group of pass-catchers, his potential as a rusher is what drives his fantasy stock.

In six career starts, he has averaged 45 rushing yards per game … that projects to more than 760 over a full 17 games. Since 1972, quarterbacks who have rushed for at least 700 yards have finished in the top 10 over 70 percent of the time, and not one finished worse than QB15. This all makes Willis a very intriguing QB2 selection in the later rounds of 2026 drafts.

RB - Jonathon Brooks, Panthers

You remember Brooks, right? He was a second-round pick by Carolina in 2024, then suffered back-to-back ACL tears between his final collegiate year and his first pro campaign. With Rico Dowdle now in Pittsburgh, Brooks (when healthy) will likely be the No. 2 back behind Chuba Hubbard to open the season. There’s no guarantee Hubbard won’t lose that job like he did last year, so Brooks could end up being a fantasy football steal.

Five Running Backs I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/wWam0l4Jgi — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 29, 2026

RB - Kyle Monangai, Bears

Monangai has the tools to be the Bears’ top running back for many years to come. While he might have to wait another year before he takes the top spot on the depth chart from D’Andre Swift, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Monangai’s touch share (22.3% last year) creep a bit closer to Swift’s 30.6%. In an offense that has supported two strong backs in the past (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit), Monangai could have some standalone flex value at worst.

WR - Makai Lemon, Eagles

A first-round pick out of USC, Lemon has a chance to make an immediate fantasy impact in Philadelphia. In fact, he’ll be the second wideout picked from the Eagles roster behind No. 1 DeVonta Smith. While the team did add Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks, Lemon has a much higher ceiling, even in a low-volume pass attack. I’m not suggesting he’ll be an elite wideout in Year 1, but I can see Lemon being a flex-worthy player in fantasy leagues.

WR - Jordyn Tyson, Saints

Tyson landed in a great spot, as he’ll be a projected Week 1 starter opposite Chris Olave in the Saints pass attack. A dynamic wideout with big-time upside, he should play an immediate role for coach Kellen Moore. When you also consider that New Orleans was in the top five in neutral pass rate last season, per Fantasy Points, that makes Tyson even more of a prominent sleeper. While injuries have been a concern, it’s still hard not to like Tyson as a WR4 with upside.

WR - Parker Washington, Jaguars

Washington was an absolute league-winner for fantasy fans down the stretch last season, scoring 65.2 combined points in his final three games. He became one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets in the offense, and his emergence will allow the Jaguars to use Travis Hunter more often as a cornerback. Regardless, Washington’s fantasy stock is clearly on the rise in a fantasy-friendly offense led by Liam Coen. He could be an absolute steal based on ADP.

Liam Coen on Parker Washington:



“Parker is now my emergency contact. That’s how much I trust him. My wife thought it was a little weird but she’s okay with it.” pic.twitter.com/7wpgxPTvMr — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 4, 2026

FLEX - Josh Downs, WR, Colts

The trade that sent Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers opened the door not only for Alec Pierce, who signed a massive contract, but also for Downs to have a career year. A talented slot man who has shown flashes of potential in the past, Downs actually averaged a respectable 13.1 points per game in his second NFL campaign before posting just 8.5 points per game a year ago. I can see him pushing back into his 2024 totals this season, making him a nice late pick.

SUPERFLEX - Cam Ward, QB, Titans

Ward had a mostly forgettable rookie season, though he did score 15 or more fantasy points in each of his three games during the fantasy playoffs. The future looks much brighter, though, as the Titans added Wan’Dale Robinson as a free agent and drafted Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. What’s more, the team inked Brian Daboll to be their new offensive coordinator. This is all great news for Ward’s fantasy appeal as a potential sleeper.

TE - Chig Okonkwo, Commanders

Okonkwo never materialized as a fantasy starter while with the Titans, averaging no more than 7.3 points per game in his four seasons. However, he’s still a good pass-catcher with upside, and landing in Washington could make him more relevant in fantasy leagues. Quarterback Jayden Daniels always liked to throw the ball to Zach Ertz, who Okonkwo will replace, and the Commanders aren’t exactly flush with reliable receivers behind Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.

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