Week 2 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings For PPR Leagues
Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex
The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.
Fantasy starters such as Joe Burrow, James Cook and Drake London struggled, while players who were left on many fantasy benches—Bryce Young, Kyle Monangai, Jalen Coker—put up strong numbers. We even saw Carson Wentz, who replaced an injured Kyler Murray, post a stat line that included a solid three touchdown passes and nearly 20 fantasy points!
Since we have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup, or a mix of both.
So, here are my fantasy football flex rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 2 Fantasy Flex Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB1
DET
at BUF
2
Bijan Robinson
RB2
ATL
vs. CAR
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR1
SEA
at ARI
4
Jonathan Taylor
RB3
IND
at KC
5
Ashton Jeanty
RB4
LV
at LAC
6
Puka Nacua
WR2
LAR
vs. NYG
7
Justin Jefferson
WR3
MIN
at CHI
8
Ja'Marr Chase
WR4
CIN
at HOU
9
Derrick Henry
RB5
BAL
vs. NO
10
Kenneth Walker III
RB6
KC
vs. IND
11
Christian McCaffrey
RB7
SF
vs. MIA
12
Chase Brown
RB8
CIN
at HOU
13
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR5
DET
at BUF
14
Saquon Barkley
RB9
PHI
at TEN
15
James Cook
RB10
BUF
vs. DET
16
Breece Hall
RB11
NYJ
vs. GB
17
Nico Collins
WR6
HOU
vs. CIN
18
Chris Olave
WR7
NO
at BAL
19
Javonte Williams
RB12
DAL
vs. WAS
20
Zay Flowers
WR8
BAL
vs. NO
21
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
vs. SEA
22
D'Andre Swift
RB13
CHI
vs. MIN
23
CeeDee Lamb
WR9
DAL
vs. WAS
24
Omarion Hampton
RB14
LAC
vs. LV
25
Cam Skattebo
RB15
NYG
at LAR
26
D.J. Moore
WR10
BUF
vs. DET
27
George Pickens
WR11
DAL
vs. WAS
28
De'Von Achane
RB16
MIA
at SF
29
Devonta Smith
WR12
PHI
at TEN
30
Rashee Rice
WR13
KC
vs. IND
31
Garrett Wilson
WR14
NYJ
vs. GB
32
Kyren Williams
RB17
LAR
vs. NYG
33
Bucky Irving
RB18
TB
vs. CLE
34
David Montgomery
RB19
HOU
vs. CIN
35
Jeremiyah Love
RB20
ARI
vs. SEA
36
Tetairoa McMillan
WR15
CAR
at ATL
37
Christian Watson
WR16
GB
at NYJ
38
Ladd McConkey
WR17
LAC
vs. LV
39
Chuba Hubbard
RB21
CAR
at ATL
40
Parker Washington
WR18
JAC
at DEN
41
Emeka Egbuka
WR19
TB
vs. CLE
42
Luther Burden III
WR20
CHI
vs. MIN
43
Malik Nabers
WR21
NYG
at LAR
44
Colston Loveland
TE2
CHI
vs. MIN
45
Tee Higgins
WR22
CIN
at HOU
46
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB22
NO
at BAL
47
Terry McLaurin
WR23
WAS
at DAL
48
Mike Evans
WR24
SF
vs. MIA
49
Jameson Williams
WR25
DET
at BUF
50
Jaylen Waddle
WR26
DEN
vs. JAC
51
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB23
NE
vs. PIT
52
TreVeyon Henderson
RB24
NE
vs. PIT
53
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB25
WAS
at DAL
54
Jordan Mason
RB26
MIN
at CHI
55
Tyler Warren
TE3
IND
at KC
56
Jaylen Warren
RB27
PIT
at NE
57
Drake London
WR27
ATL
vs. CAR
58
Davante Adams
WR28
LAR
vs. NYG
59
Jadarian Price
RB28
SEA
at ARI
60
Jalen Coker
WR29
CAR
at ATL
61
Dalton Kincaid
TE4
BUF
vs. DET
62
DK Metcalf
WR30
PIT
at NE
63
Isaiah Likely
TE5
NYG
at LAR
64
Rome Odunze
WR31
CHI
vs. MIN
65
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB29
MIN
at CHI
66
Stefon Diggs
WR32
WAS
at DAL
67
Quinshon Judkins
RB30
CLE
at TB
68
Tyler Allgeier
RB31
ARI
vs. SEA
69
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR33
SF
vs. MIA
70
Matthew Golden
WR34
GB
at NYJ
71
Kyle Monangai
RB32
CHI
vs. MIN
72
Michael Wilson
WR35
ARI
vs. SEA
73
Devaughn Vele
WR36
NO
at BAL
74
Tucker Kraft
TE6
GB
at NYJ
75
Kaelon Black
RB33
SF
vs. MIA
76
Chris Godwin Jr.
WR37
TB
vs. CLE
77
Dallas Goedert
TE7
PHI
at TEN
78
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR38
ARI
vs. SEA
79
Courtland Sutton
WR39
DEN
vs. JAC
80
Blake Corum
RB34
LAR
vs. NYG
81
Quentin Johnston
WR40
LAC
vs. LV
82
Jordan Addison
WR41
MIN
at CHI
83
Romeo Doubs
WR42
NE
vs. PIT
84
Juwan Johnson
TE8
NO
at BAL
85
Sam LaPorta
TE9
DET
at BUF
86
Bhayshul Tuten
RB35
JAC
at DEN
87
Alec Pierce
WR43
IND
at KC
88
Jayden Reed
WR44
GB
at NYJ
89
Jakobi Meyers
WR45
JAC
at DEN
90
J.K. Dobbins
RB36
DEN
vs. JAC
91
Tony Pollard
RB37
TEN
vs. PHI
92
Josh Downs
WR46
IND
at KC
93
Michael Mayer
TE10
LV
at LAC
94
Kenneth Gainwell
RB38
TB
vs. CLE
95
Travis Kelce
TE11
KC
vs. IND
96
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE12
CLE
at TB
97
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR47
JAC
at DEN
98
MarShawn Lloyd
RB39
GB
at NYJ
99
Caleb Douglas
WR48
MIA
at SF
100
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR49
PIT
at NE
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano