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Week 2 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings For PPR Leagues

Where does Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase rank ahead of a tough matchup in Houston in Week 2?
Michael Fabiano|
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises. 

Fantasy starters such as Joe Burrow, James Cook and Drake London struggled, while players who were left on many fantasy benches—Bryce Young, Kyle Monangai, Jalen Coker—put up strong numbers. We even saw Carson Wentz, who replaced an injured Kyler Murray, post a stat line that included a solid three touchdown passes and nearly 20 fantasy points!

Since we have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup, or a mix of both. 

So, here are my fantasy football flex rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB1

DET

at BUF

2

Bijan Robinson

RB2

ATL

vs. CAR

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR1

SEA

at ARI

4

Jonathan Taylor

RB3

IND

at KC

5

Ashton Jeanty

RB4

LV

at LAC

6

Puka Nacua

WR2

LAR

vs. NYG

7

Justin Jefferson

WR3

MIN

at CHI

8

Ja'Marr Chase

WR4

CIN

at HOU

9

Derrick Henry

RB5

BAL

vs. NO

10

Kenneth Walker III

RB6

KC

vs. IND

11

Christian McCaffrey

RB7

SF

vs. MIA

12

Chase Brown

RB8

CIN

at HOU

13

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR5

DET

at BUF

14

Saquon Barkley

RB9

PHI

at TEN

15

James Cook

RB10

BUF

vs. DET

16

Breece Hall

RB11

NYJ

vs. GB

17

Nico Collins

WR6

HOU

vs. CIN

18

Chris Olave

WR7

NO

at BAL

19

Javonte Williams

RB12

DAL

vs. WAS

20

Zay Flowers

WR8

BAL

vs. NO

21

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

vs. SEA

22

D'Andre Swift

RB13

CHI

vs. MIN

23

CeeDee Lamb

WR9

DAL

vs. WAS

24

Omarion Hampton

RB14

LAC

vs. LV

25

Cam Skattebo

RB15

NYG

at LAR

26

D.J. Moore

WR10

BUF

vs. DET

27

George Pickens

WR11

DAL

vs. WAS

28

De'Von Achane

RB16

MIA

at SF

29

Devonta Smith

WR12

PHI

at TEN

30

Rashee Rice

WR13

KC

vs. IND

31

Garrett Wilson

WR14

NYJ

vs. GB

32

Kyren Williams

RB17

LAR

vs. NYG

33

Bucky Irving

RB18

TB

vs. CLE

34

David Montgomery

RB19

HOU

vs. CIN

35

Jeremiyah Love

RB20

ARI

vs. SEA

36

Tetairoa McMillan

WR15

CAR

at ATL

37

Christian Watson

WR16

GB

at NYJ

38

Ladd McConkey

WR17

LAC

vs. LV

39

Chuba Hubbard

RB21

CAR

at ATL

40

Parker Washington

WR18

JAC

at DEN

41

Emeka Egbuka

WR19

TB

vs. CLE

42

Luther Burden III

WR20

CHI

vs. MIN

43

Malik Nabers

WR21

NYG

at LAR

44

Colston Loveland

TE2

CHI

vs. MIN

45

Tee Higgins

WR22

CIN

at HOU

46

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB22

NO

at BAL

47

Terry McLaurin

WR23

WAS

at DAL

48

Mike Evans

WR24

SF

vs. MIA

49

Jameson Williams

WR25

DET

at BUF

50

Jaylen Waddle

WR26

DEN

vs. JAC

51

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB23

NE

vs. PIT

52

TreVeyon Henderson

RB24

NE

vs. PIT

53

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB25

WAS

at DAL

54

Jordan Mason

RB26

MIN

at CHI

55

Tyler Warren

TE3

IND

at KC

56

Jaylen Warren

RB27

PIT

at NE

57

Drake London

WR27

ATL

vs. CAR

58

Davante Adams

WR28

LAR

vs. NYG

59

Jadarian Price

RB28

SEA

at ARI

60

Jalen Coker

WR29

CAR

at ATL

61

Dalton Kincaid

TE4

BUF

vs. DET

62

DK Metcalf

WR30

PIT

at NE

63

Isaiah Likely

TE5

NYG

at LAR

64

Rome Odunze

WR31

CHI

vs. MIN

65

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB29

MIN

at CHI

66

Stefon Diggs

WR32

WAS

at DAL

67

Quinshon Judkins

RB30

CLE

at TB

68

Tyler Allgeier

RB31

ARI

vs. SEA

69

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR33

SF

vs. MIA

70

Matthew Golden

WR34

GB

at NYJ

71

Kyle Monangai

RB32

CHI

vs. MIN

72

Michael Wilson

WR35

ARI

vs. SEA

73

Devaughn Vele

WR36

NO

at BAL

74

Tucker Kraft

TE6

GB

at NYJ

75

Kaelon Black

RB33

SF

vs. MIA

76

Chris Godwin Jr.

WR37

TB

vs. CLE

77

Dallas Goedert

TE7

PHI

at TEN

78

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR38

ARI

vs. SEA

79

Courtland Sutton

WR39

DEN

vs. JAC

80

Blake Corum

RB34

LAR

vs. NYG

81

Quentin Johnston

WR40

LAC

vs. LV

82

Jordan Addison

WR41

MIN

at CHI

83

Romeo Doubs

WR42

NE

vs. PIT

84

Juwan Johnson

TE8

NO

at BAL

85

Sam LaPorta

TE9

DET

at BUF

86

Bhayshul Tuten

RB35

JAC

at DEN

87

Alec Pierce

WR43

IND

at KC

88

Jayden Reed

WR44

GB

at NYJ

89

Jakobi Meyers

WR45

JAC

at DEN

90

J.K. Dobbins

RB36

DEN

vs. JAC

91

Tony Pollard

RB37

TEN

vs. PHI

92

Josh Downs

WR46

IND

at KC

93

Michael Mayer

TE10

LV

at LAC

94

Kenneth Gainwell

RB38

TB

vs. CLE

95

Travis Kelce

TE11

KC

vs. IND

96

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE12

CLE

at TB

97

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR47

JAC

at DEN

98

MarShawn Lloyd

RB39

GB

at NYJ

99

Caleb Douglas

WR48

MIA

at SF

100

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR49

PIT

at NE

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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