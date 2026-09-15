Week 2 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings For PPR Leagues

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.

Fantasy starters such as Joe Burrow, James Cook and Drake London struggled, while players who were left on many fantasy benches—Bryce Young, Kyle Monangai, Jalen Coker—put up strong numbers. We even saw Carson Wentz, who replaced an injured Kyler Murray, post a stat line that included a solid three touchdown passes and nearly 20 fantasy points!

Since we have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup, or a mix of both.

So, here are my fantasy football flex rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK Player Pos TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB1 DET at BUF 2 Bijan Robinson RB2 ATL vs. CAR 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR1 SEA at ARI 4 Jonathan Taylor RB3 IND at KC 5 Ashton Jeanty RB4 LV at LAC 6 Puka Nacua WR2 LAR vs. NYG 7 Justin Jefferson WR3 MIN at CHI 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR4 CIN at HOU 9 Derrick Henry RB5 BAL vs. NO 10 Kenneth Walker III RB6 KC vs. IND 11 Christian McCaffrey RB7 SF vs. MIA 12 Chase Brown RB8 CIN at HOU 13 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR5 DET at BUF 14 Saquon Barkley RB9 PHI at TEN 15 James Cook RB10 BUF vs. DET 16 Breece Hall RB11 NYJ vs. GB 17 Nico Collins WR6 HOU vs. CIN 18 Chris Olave WR7 NO at BAL 19 Javonte Williams RB12 DAL vs. WAS 20 Zay Flowers WR8 BAL vs. NO 21 Trey McBride TE1 ARI vs. SEA 22 D'Andre Swift RB13 CHI vs. MIN 23 CeeDee Lamb WR9 DAL vs. WAS 24 Omarion Hampton RB14 LAC vs. LV 25 Cam Skattebo RB15 NYG at LAR 26 D.J. Moore WR10 BUF vs. DET 27 George Pickens WR11 DAL vs. WAS 28 De'Von Achane RB16 MIA at SF 29 Devonta Smith WR12 PHI at TEN 30 Rashee Rice WR13 KC vs. IND 31 Garrett Wilson WR14 NYJ vs. GB 32 Kyren Williams RB17 LAR vs. NYG 33 Bucky Irving RB18 TB vs. CLE 34 David Montgomery RB19 HOU vs. CIN 35 Jeremiyah Love RB20 ARI vs. SEA 36 Tetairoa McMillan WR15 CAR at ATL 37 Christian Watson WR16 GB at NYJ 38 Ladd McConkey WR17 LAC vs. LV 39 Chuba Hubbard RB21 CAR at ATL 40 Parker Washington WR18 JAC at DEN 41 Emeka Egbuka WR19 TB vs. CLE 42 Luther Burden III WR20 CHI vs. MIN 43 Malik Nabers WR21 NYG at LAR 44 Colston Loveland TE2 CHI vs. MIN 45 Tee Higgins WR22 CIN at HOU 46 Travis Etienne Jr. RB22 NO at BAL 47 Terry McLaurin WR23 WAS at DAL 48 Mike Evans WR24 SF vs. MIA 49 Jameson Williams WR25 DET at BUF 50 Jaylen Waddle WR26 DEN vs. JAC 51 Rhamondre Stevenson RB23 NE vs. PIT 52 TreVeyon Henderson RB24 NE vs. PIT 53 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB25 WAS at DAL 54 Jordan Mason RB26 MIN at CHI 55 Tyler Warren TE3 IND at KC 56 Jaylen Warren RB27 PIT at NE 57 Drake London WR27 ATL vs. CAR 58 Davante Adams WR28 LAR vs. NYG 59 Jadarian Price RB28 SEA at ARI 60 Jalen Coker WR29 CAR at ATL 61 Dalton Kincaid TE4 BUF vs. DET 62 DK Metcalf WR30 PIT at NE 63 Isaiah Likely TE5 NYG at LAR 64 Rome Odunze WR31 CHI vs. MIN 65 Aaron Jones Sr. RB29 MIN at CHI 66 Stefon Diggs WR32 WAS at DAL 67 Quinshon Judkins RB30 CLE at TB 68 Tyler Allgeier RB31 ARI vs. SEA 69 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR33 SF vs. MIA 70 Matthew Golden WR34 GB at NYJ 71 Kyle Monangai RB32 CHI vs. MIN 72 Michael Wilson WR35 ARI vs. SEA 73 Devaughn Vele WR36 NO at BAL 74 Tucker Kraft TE6 GB at NYJ 75 Kaelon Black RB33 SF vs. MIA 76 Chris Godwin Jr. WR37 TB vs. CLE 77 Dallas Goedert TE7 PHI at TEN 78 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR38 ARI vs. SEA 79 Courtland Sutton WR39 DEN vs. JAC 80 Blake Corum RB34 LAR vs. NYG 81 Quentin Johnston WR40 LAC vs. LV 82 Jordan Addison WR41 MIN at CHI 83 Romeo Doubs WR42 NE vs. PIT 84 Juwan Johnson TE8 NO at BAL 85 Sam LaPorta TE9 DET at BUF 86 Bhayshul Tuten RB35 JAC at DEN 87 Alec Pierce WR43 IND at KC 88 Jayden Reed WR44 GB at NYJ 89 Jakobi Meyers WR45 JAC at DEN 90 J.K. Dobbins RB36 DEN vs. JAC 91 Tony Pollard RB37 TEN vs. PHI 92 Josh Downs WR46 IND at KC 93 Michael Mayer TE10 LV at LAC 94 Kenneth Gainwell RB38 TB vs. CLE 95 Travis Kelce TE11 KC vs. IND 96 Harold Fannin Jr. TE12 CLE at TB 97 Brian Thomas Jr. WR47 JAC at DEN 98 MarShawn Lloyd RB39 GB at NYJ 99 Caleb Douglas WR48 MIA at SF 100 Michael Pittman Jr. WR49 PIT at NE