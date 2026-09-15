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Week 2 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense skyrockets into the top five after its Week 1 dominance.
Michael Fabiano|
Joey Bosa, 49ers defense
Joey Bosa, 49ers defense | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises. 

Fantasy starters such as the Texans, Rams and Chargers all struggled, while defenses that were left on many fantasy benches, like the Bengals, Cardinals and 49ers, put up strong numbers. We even saw the Raiders' D post one of the weekend’s best fantasy totals!

Since we still have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the defenses we drafted to be our starters. That said, some defenses’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both. 

So, here are my fantasy defense rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Eagles

PHI

at TEN

2

49ers

SF

vs. MIA

3

Buccaneers

TB

vs. CLE

4

Seahawks

SEA

at ARI

5

Chargers

LAC

vs. LV

6

Texans

HOU

vs. CIN

7

Rams

LAR

vs. NYG

8

Panthers

CAR

at ATL

9

Packers

GB

at NYJ

10

Patriots

NE

vs. PIT

11

Steelers

PIT

at NE

12

Bears

CHI

vs. MIN

13

Broncos

DEN

vs. JAC

14

Ravens

BAL

vs. NO

15

Chiefs

KC

vs. IND

16

Raiders

LV

at LAC

17

Jaguars

JAC

at DEN

18

Cowboys

DAL

vs. WAS

19

Vikings

MIN

at CHI

20

Bills

BUF

vs. DET

21

Jets

NYJ

vs. GB

22

Bengals

CIN

at HOU

23

Browns

CLE

at TB

24

Cardinals

ARI

vs. SEA

25

Falcons

ATL

vs. CAR

26

Lions

DET

at BUF

27

Colts

IND

at KC

28

Titans

TEN

vs. PHI

29

Commanders

WAS

at DAL

30

Giants

NYG

at LAR

31

Saints

NO

at BAL

32

Dolphins

MIA

at SF

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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