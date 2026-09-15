Week 2 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.

Fantasy starters such as the Texans, Rams and Chargers all struggled, while defenses that were left on many fantasy benches, like the Bengals, Cardinals and 49ers, put up strong numbers. We even saw the Raiders' D post one of the weekend’s best fantasy totals!

Since we still have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the defenses we drafted to be our starters. That said, some defenses’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both.

So, here are my fantasy defense rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Eagles PHI at TEN 2 49ers SF vs. MIA 3 Buccaneers TB vs. CLE 4 Seahawks SEA at ARI 5 Chargers LAC vs. LV 6 Texans HOU vs. CIN 7 Rams LAR vs. NYG 8 Panthers CAR at ATL 9 Packers GB at NYJ 10 Patriots NE vs. PIT 11 Steelers PIT at NE 12 Bears CHI vs. MIN 13 Broncos DEN vs. JAC 14 Ravens BAL vs. NO 15 Chiefs KC vs. IND 16 Raiders LV at LAC 17 Jaguars JAC at DEN 18 Cowboys DAL vs. WAS 19 Vikings MIN at CHI 20 Bills BUF vs. DET 21 Jets NYJ vs. GB 22 Bengals CIN at HOU 23 Browns CLE at TB 24 Cardinals ARI vs. SEA 25 Falcons ATL vs. CAR 26 Lions DET at BUF 27 Colts IND at KC 28 Titans TEN vs. PHI 29 Commanders WAS at DAL 30 Giants NYG at LAR 31 Saints NO at BAL 32 Dolphins MIA at SF