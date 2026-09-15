Week 2 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex
The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.
Fantasy starters such as the Texans, Rams and Chargers all struggled, while defenses that were left on many fantasy benches, like the Bengals, Cardinals and 49ers, put up strong numbers. We even saw the Raiders' D post one of the weekend’s best fantasy totals!
Since we still have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the defenses we drafted to be our starters. That said, some defenses’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both.
So, here are my fantasy defense rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 2 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Eagles
PHI
at TEN
2
49ers
SF
vs. MIA
3
Buccaneers
TB
vs. CLE
4
Seahawks
SEA
at ARI
5
Chargers
LAC
vs. LV
6
Texans
HOU
vs. CIN
7
Rams
LAR
vs. NYG
8
Panthers
CAR
at ATL
9
Packers
GB
at NYJ
10
Patriots
NE
vs. PIT
11
Steelers
PIT
at NE
12
Bears
CHI
vs. MIN
13
Broncos
DEN
vs. JAC
14
Ravens
BAL
vs. NO
15
Chiefs
KC
vs. IND
16
Raiders
LV
at LAC
17
Jaguars
JAC
at DEN
18
Cowboys
DAL
vs. WAS
19
Vikings
MIN
at CHI
20
Bills
BUF
vs. DET
21
Jets
NYJ
vs. GB
22
Bengals
CIN
at HOU
23
Browns
CLE
at TB
24
Cardinals
ARI
vs. SEA
25
Falcons
ATL
vs. CAR
26
Lions
DET
at BUF
27
Colts
IND
at KC
28
Titans
TEN
vs. PHI
29
Commanders
WAS
at DAL
30
Giants
NYG
at LAR
31
Saints
NO
at BAL
32
Dolphins
MIA
at SF
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano