Skip to main content
SI

Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Packers rookie Trey Smack inches into the top 15 this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Trey Smack, Packers
Trey Smack, Packers | Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises. 

Fantasy starters such as Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker and Jason Myers struggled, while less-heralded kickers like Chad Ryland, Jason Sanders and Tyler Bass put up strong numbers. We even saw Trey Smack, a rookie, score 13 fantasy points!

Since we have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both. 

So, here are my fantasy football kicker rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. WAS

2

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. CIN

3

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. LV

4

Cam Little

JAC

at DEN

5

Jason Myers

SEA

at ARI

6

Eddy Pineiro

SF

vs. MIA

7

Evan McPherson

CIN

at HOU

8

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. CLE

9

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. NO

10

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. MIN

11

Harrison Mevis

LAR

vs. NYG

12

Will Reichard

MIN

at CHI

13

Jake Bates

DET

at BUF

14

Tyler Bass

BUF

vs. DET

15

Trey Smack

GB

at NYJ

16

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. IND

17

Chris Boswell

PIT

at NE

18

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. JAC

19

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at ATL

20

Andres Borregales

NE

vs. PIT

21

Jake Elliott

PHI

at TEN

22

Nick Folk

ATL

vs. CAR

23

Drew Stevens

WAS

at DAL

24

Daniel Carlson

NO

at BAL

25

Spencer Shrader

IND

at KC

26

Matt Gay

LV

at LAC

27

Chad Ryland

ARI

vs. SEA

28

Jason Sanders

NYJ

vs. GB

29

Dominic Zvada

NYG

at LAR

30

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. PHI

31

Riley Patterson

MIA

at SF

32

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at TB

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/Fantasy