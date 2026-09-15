Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.

Fantasy starters such as Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker and Jason Myers struggled, while less-heralded kickers like Chad Ryland, Jason Sanders and Tyler Bass put up strong numbers. We even saw Trey Smack, a rookie, score 13 fantasy points!

Since we have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both.

So, here are my fantasy football kicker rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. WAS 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. CIN 3 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. LV 4 Cam Little JAC at DEN 5 Jason Myers SEA at ARI 6 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. MIA 7 Evan McPherson CIN at HOU 8 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. CLE 9 Tyler Loop BAL vs. NO 10 Cairo Santos CHI vs. MIN 11 Harrison Mevis LAR vs. NYG 12 Will Reichard MIN at CHI 13 Jake Bates DET at BUF 14 Tyler Bass BUF vs. DET 15 Trey Smack GB at NYJ 16 Harrison Butker KC vs. IND 17 Chris Boswell PIT at NE 18 Wil Lutz DEN vs. JAC 19 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at ATL 20 Andres Borregales NE vs. PIT 21 Jake Elliott PHI at TEN 22 Nick Folk ATL vs. CAR 23 Drew Stevens WAS at DAL 24 Daniel Carlson NO at BAL 25 Spencer Shrader IND at KC 26 Matt Gay LV at LAC 27 Chad Ryland ARI vs. SEA 28 Jason Sanders NYJ vs. GB 29 Dominic Zvada NYG at LAR 30 Joey Slye TEN vs. PHI 31 Riley Patterson MIA at SF 32 Andre Szmyt CLE at TB