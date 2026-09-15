Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex
The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.
Fantasy starters such as Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker and Jason Myers struggled, while less-heralded kickers like Chad Ryland, Jason Sanders and Tyler Bass put up strong numbers. We even saw Trey Smack, a rookie, score 13 fantasy points!
Since we have just one week of data (some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched), we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both.
So, here are my fantasy football kicker rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 2 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. WAS
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. CIN
3
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. LV
4
Cam Little
JAC
at DEN
5
Jason Myers
SEA
at ARI
6
Eddy Pineiro
SF
vs. MIA
7
Evan McPherson
CIN
at HOU
8
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. CLE
9
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. NO
10
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. MIN
11
Harrison Mevis
LAR
vs. NYG
12
Will Reichard
MIN
at CHI
13
Jake Bates
DET
at BUF
14
Tyler Bass
BUF
vs. DET
15
Trey Smack
GB
at NYJ
16
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. IND
17
Chris Boswell
PIT
at NE
18
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. JAC
19
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at ATL
20
Andres Borregales
NE
vs. PIT
21
Jake Elliott
PHI
at TEN
22
Nick Folk
ATL
vs. CAR
23
Drew Stevens
WAS
at DAL
24
Daniel Carlson
NO
at BAL
25
Spencer Shrader
IND
at KC
26
Matt Gay
LV
at LAC
27
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. SEA
28
Jason Sanders
NYJ
vs. GB
29
Dominic Zvada
NYG
at LAR
30
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. PHI
31
Riley Patterson
MIA
at SF
32
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at TB
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano