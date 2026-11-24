The final whistle blew on the football fields around the Mountain West region Monday night when Highland’s last-gasp drive ended on its 42-yard line at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium in the Idaho Class 6A state championship game against Rocky Mountain.

The Grizzlies needed some last-minute heroics to win their first title since 2020, climbing to No. 7 in the final High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings.

Their fellow Gem State champions, Bishop Kelly, won a second straight 5A title to claim top regional honors ahead of Utah 6A power Corner Canyon, which capped an up-and-down campaign by completing a comeback of its own against Skyridge for a 45-44 victory to capture its fourth straight state championship.

Here are the final Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

High School On SI

Previous weeks: Preseason | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10 | Wk11 | Wk12 | Wk13

Last week: 1 | Def. then-No. 19 Columbia (ID) 42-17

The Knights wrapped up a second consecutive 5A championship with a dominant performance on the Boise State blue turf as Eli Lynes rushed for three touchdowns and Jaxson Brady threw for one touchdown and ran for another.

Last week: 4 | Def. No. 6 Skyridge (UT) 45-44

The Chargers erased a 44-30 deficit with nine minutes remaining, with quarterback Jaxon Pehrson leading a pair of touchdown drives — including a 7-yard pass to Eli Garrett with 1:09 to play, followed by Tate Patterson’s two-point conversion run — to claim the program’s fourth consecutive 6A title.

3. West (Salt Lake City) (14-0)

Last week: 5 | Def. No. 8 Orem (UT) 30-21

The Panthers ended 34 years of frustration by dethroning the defending champion Tigers, avenging a loss in last year’s semifinals in the process as they built a 24-7 halftime lead and held Orem to 196 total yards.

Last week: 6

Last week: 8 | Def. Sugar-Salem (ID) 34-17

The Trojans won back-to-back 4A titles — their first repeat championships since 1991-92 — as Tyce Fisher rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns while Alec Campos caught 10 passes for 193 yards and two scores.

Last week: 3 | Lost to No. 2 Corner Canyon (UT) 45-44

The Falcons finished with 501 total yards and looked poised to capture the program’s first championship since 2022, but it wasn’t to be as they couldn’t follow up their 37-27 regular-season win over Corner Canyon with a victory in the 6A final.

Last week: 9 | Def. Highland (Pocatello, ID) 37-31

The Grizzlies won a wild 6A final on the Boise State blue turf, erasing a 24-14 deficit in the final four minutes, watching the Rams retake the lead with 51 seconds left, then using a big kickoff return from Owen Oelkers to set up backup quarterback Maddeck Swearhart’s 3-yard TD pass to Skyler Monson with 9 seconds remaining.

Last week: 7 | Lost to No. 3 West (UT) 30-21

The Tigers tried to rally from a 24-7 halftime deficit, with Brooks Ross’ 75-yard punt return closing the gap to 24-21 midway through the third quarter, but they managed just 41 total yards and two first downs the rest of the way.

Last week: 10

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Last week: 12

12. Skyline (Salt Lake City) (11-3)

Last week: 20 | Def. No. 13 Ridgeline 41-14

The Eagles had won 14 state titles coming into this 4A final but none since 2005 — they went 1-20 in 2023 and 2024 combined — before turning back the clock to rout the Riverhawks behind a 239-yard, two-touchdown performance from Jonah Mailei.

Last week: 2 | Lost to No. 12 Skyline (UT) 41-14

The Riverhawks had won 27 in a row and were the defending 4A champions, but none of that mattered as they were second-best from the start against the Eagles.

Last week: 13

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Last week: 18 | Def. Gallatin (Bozeman, MT) 42-6

The Wolfpack completed a successful defense of the AA state title and defeated the Raptors for the fourth consecutive postseason, holding Gallatin to 151 total yards while Trey Ramey rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week: 17

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Last week: 22

Last week: 25 | Def. Huntley Project (Worden, MT) 21-19 (2OT)

The Tigers secured their second straight Class B crown when Taysen Meech and Brayden Zikmund combined to stop Red Devils QB Blake Ramaeker short of the goal line on a game-tying two-point conversion try.

Last week: 23

Last week: 24

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Columbia Falls (MT) 35-9

The Vigilantes won the first Class A state title in the six seasons since the school began its varsity program led by Leo Longcake, who rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

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Dropped Out

No. 19 Columbia (Nampa, ID)