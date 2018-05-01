Get to Know Justify: The Horse Favored to Win the 2018 Kentucky Derby

Justify is the morning line favorite at 3-1.

By Jenna West
May 01, 2018

The 144th Kentucky Derby is only days away and Justify has emerged as one of the pre-race picked to win the race.

Justify, who recently won the Santa Anita Derby, is the morning line favorite at 3–1 and will start at the No. 7 post.

The three-year-old colt is 3-0 in his short career. He did not race as a two-year-old, so winning the Derby would put him in rare company.

In 1882, Apollo, a relatively inexperienced colt, won the Derby as the only horse to do so without racing as a two-year-old. The "Curse of Apollo" has kept any other horse from achieving the feat.

Justify comes into Kentucky after impressing in his Santa Anita Derby win in early April, beating the experienced Bolt d'Oro, which is named after Olympian sprinter Usain Bolt.

As sons of top sire Scat Daddy, Justify will compete against his half-brother Mendelssohn. The Europe-based horse was selected as the 5-1 second choice after drawing the No. 14 post.

Four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert trains Justify. Drayden Van Dyke is his jockey.

