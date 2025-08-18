Angels Notes: Zach Neto Contract Extension Rumors, Arte Moreno Selling Update, More
The Los Angeles Angels avoided a sweep against the Athletics on Sunday, taking an extra innings win by a score of 11-5. The Halos scored six runs in the top of the 10th inning to snag a game back in the series.
In other news, the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher revealed how much a contract extension for shortstop Zach Neto would cost, as he is already a star at the Big A.
Fletcher believes Neto could land a deal well into the nine-figures, valuing him at around $200 million.
Fletcher also provided an update on owner Arte Moreno's stance on selling the Angels, though there isn't much of a change from the past.
"Moreno has given no indication in subsequent interviews,most recently this spring, that he is planning to sell anytime in the foreseeable future. Since then, I’ve heard nothing from others around the organization indicating that he’s changed his mind, and I ask regularly," said Fletcher.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Insider Provides Latest Update on Arte Moreno's Plans to Sell the Team
Angels Insider Predicts What a Zach Neto Contract Extension Would Look Like
Angels DFA Veteran Pitcher Following Disappointing Season
Angels Insider Provides Unfortunate Update on Zach Neto Contract Extension
Angels Manager Gets Honest About Christian Moore's Inconsistent Playing Time
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.