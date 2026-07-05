Angels Look to Avoid the Sweep Against the Red Sox: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

Tonight, the Halos will aim to salvage their home series against the Boston Red Sox after dropping the first two games, 5-2 and 8-1. Boston once again comes into the contest with a clear pitching edge as Ranger Suárez will face off against Angels rookie Ryan Johnson. The Angels are in a tough spot as they look to snap their 5-game losing streak.

Angels vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Red Sox -1.5 (+104)

Angels +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline:

Red Sox (-163)

Angels (+135)

Total:

8: Over (-110), Under (-109)

Can the Angels’ Offense Get to Ranger Suárez?

Suárez comes into tonight with a 4-3 record with a 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 92 Ks over 88.2 innings. He has been heating up as of late, as he has only allowed 4 runs and struck out 22 over his last 3 starts. There is hope for the Angels. Suarez allowed 6 runs in just 4.1 innings of work in his last and only start against the Angels.

Zach Neto blasts homer No. 18 on the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/ciuwvjKBif — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

Zach Neto is the biggest name to watch tonight, as he has a career 2-for-3 record against Suárez. Neto is also a .250 hitter against the Red Sox in 19 career games and has hit 3 homers as well. The Angels will definitely be missing Mike Trout again tonight as he deals with his hamstring issue. Trout is a career .292 hitter against the Red Sox in 74 games, with 14 homers and 39 RBIs in this large sample size.

Can Ryan Johnson and the Angels’ Pitching Slow Down Boston?

Ryan Johnson has a rough line so far this season as he is 1-3 with a 7.40 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through 24.1 innings. Since being converted to a starter, Johnson has had 2 good starts and one ugly start to match his pitching line. He allowed just one run over 5 innings against Seattle and threw 6 shutout innings against Baltimore until he got hit hard by the Athletics. He also has the rookie advantage tonight where none of Boston’s hitters have faced him before.

RJ on display 🤩



Ryan Johnson set career highs with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings! pic.twitter.com/lhgQNwUsP7 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 24, 2026

The issue for Johnson is that the Red Sox have looked too comfortable this series. Contreras is leading the charge with a .285 average and 19 homers on the year, he also left the park in last night’s Angels loss. Ceddanne Rafaela has also been great hitting .284 with 7 homers while tacking on elite defense and base running. Wilyer Abreu is another name to watch as he is a left-handed threat hitting .267. If Johnson wants to keep this game competitive he will have to limit free passes and the big inning.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

Boston has the better starter, the hotter lineup, and the Angels’ pitching staff has not done enough lately to trust them outright. My favorite bet is Red Sox -1.5 at +104.

As far as player props go, I like Wilyer Abreu 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +135. He’s been great this year and is in a prime spot to exploit a rookie right-handed pitcher. Zach Neto 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at +103 is also a great value. Neto is the most likely Angels bat to do some damage.

Bets I like:

Red Sox -1.5 (+104)

Wilyer Abreu 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+135)

Zach Neto 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (+103)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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