Blue Jays Underrated Prospect Could Soon Make MLB Debut Amid Insane Start

The Toronto Blue Jays have been dealing with a seemingly endless stream of injuries to the pitching staff so far this season and have been running on fumes in terms of who is starting games.

While the impending return of guys like Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber inspires hope that things will be just fine, it has never been more clear that depth is critical and teams will have to get creative with where to get innings from.

Given the star power both on and off the injured list for Toronto's rotation, it's understandable that a prospect would be forgotten, but there's a name in Triple-A right now who is making an incredible case to be called up.

Current No. 15 prospect Chad Dallas -- who is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery -- is off to a scorching start to the year in Buffalo and might just get his shot to debut sooner rather than later.

Chad Dallas Making Case to Join Blue Jays Rotation

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chad Dallas | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Dallas has made four starts in Triple-A this year and has pitched to a 1.35 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 13.1 innings, striking out 15 and walking just four. He missed the entire 2025 season after the surgery and to come back looking this strong has to be extremely encouraging.

The former fourth round draft pick and Tennessee standout has never been this effective in his minor league career and looks like he truly has taken the next step towards MLB readiness even after missing an entire season of development.

With the rate at which Toronto pitchers are dropping like flies, Dallas could be needed in the near future, but if he keeps pitching like this, it won't even take an injury for the team to give him his shot.

Blue Jays Could Call Dallas Up in Near Future

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas is going to have to keep proving it every chance he gets in Buffalo, but it's hard to ignore what he's doing as Toronto struggles to keep names healthy in the starting rotation.

Should he continue to pitch like he is right now though, the 25-year-old will be making the case that not only should he be the next name up when a spot opens, but he may be forcing his way into someone else's job as well.

Dallas is worth monitoring very closely over the coming weeks, because more starts like this and he will be pitching for the Blue Jays before the summer hits.