Matchups That Matter as Blue Jays Face Mariners, Logan Gilbert on Saturday

The Toronto Blue Jays continue their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

The Blue Jays (42-46) won the first game of the series and that helped them get a little closer to .500. That should be the goal for this team as it stays on the road for the final games of the first half of the season. Toronto has litt le chance of catching the leaders in the AL East, but one of the wild card berths is still quite attainable.

The Mariners (45-44) are in second place in the AL West after their loss on Friday, just a bit behind the Texas Rangers, who were off on Friday due to a World Cup match next to their stadium. Seattle is working without Julio Rodriguez for now, who is on the injured list.

Here is Saturday’s lineup and three matchups that matter.

Toronto Blue Jays Lineup for July 4, 2026

Toronto Blue Jays center field Nathan Lukes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RF Nathan Lukes (L)

DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

3B Kazuma Okamoto

CF Daulton Varsho (L)

2B Ernie Clement

LF Yohendrick Piñango (L)

1B Sean Keys (L)

CF Daulton Varsho (L)

C Brandon Valenzuela (S)

SS Andrés Giménez (L)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Where: Globe T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Saturday: 4:10 p.m. — TV: Blue Jays: Sportsnet, TVA Sports; Mariners: Mariners.TV; Radio: Blue Jays: SN590 THE FAN; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM), Mariners ES Radio

Starting Pitchers

Saturday: Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber (0-0, 6.00) vs. Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (6-5, 3.42)

Three Blue Jays Matchups that Matter

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Sean Keys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yohendrick Piñango: Piñango is back in the lineup after a one-game absence, hoping his pop will help the Blue Jays chase Logan Gilbert from the game early. He’s been a great match-up against right-handed pitching with a slash of .299/.349/.444 with four home runs and 17 RBI. He’ll be in left field on Saturday as Toronto works through the outfield rotation this weekend.

Sean Keys: The rookie is getting some trust. He worked as the designated hitter on Friday and on Saturday, he’s in Vladimir Guerrero’s place at first base. Keys has a .250/.250/.500 slash with one home run and three RBI in four Major League games. But matchups like this are why he was promoted last weekend. Against right-handers in the minor leagues, he was slashing .293/.403/.660 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI.

Ernie Clement: He is one of three right-handed hitters in the lineup on Saturday, along with Guerrero and Kazuma Okamoto. The All-Star Game starter at second base has slashed .308/.357/.385 with an RBI in his last seven games. He’s played four different positions and for the season he’s slashed .295/.319/.434 with seven home runs and 29 RBI. Just wind him up and let him go.