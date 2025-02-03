Possible Braves Starting Pitcher Addition Returns to Former Team
Right-hander Jack Flaherty was one of the most popular starting pitchers pundits linked to the Atlanta Braves this offseason. But he won't pitch for the Braves in 2025.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported late on Feb. 2 that Flaherty is signing a two-year, $35 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. There is an opt-out clause in the contract after the first season.
The Braves were often called the best fit for Flaherty due to the loss of Max Fried and Charlie Morton in the Atlanta rotation. Fried left to sign with the New York Yankees while Morton agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles.
Flaherty would have been more expensive for the Braves to sign. But Flaherty offered more upside than the 41-year-old Morton.
With the Tigers and Dodgers last year, Flaherty posted a 13-7 record with a 3.17 ERA and 1.068 WHIP. He also struck out 194 hitters in 162 innings.
In the postseason, Flaherty started five contests for the Dodgers. He had subpar numbers because of two terrible outings. But Flaherty gave up only two runs in 12.1 innings during his Game 1 starts of the NLCS and World Series combined.
Flaherty is returning to the Tigers after Detroit traded him to the Dodgers at the MLB trade deadline last summer.
Flaherty entered the offseason with medical concerns, which is likely why it took until February for him to sign a contract. It also could be why the Braves were not more seriously interested.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman tweeted on Jan. 13 that the Braves had a potential deal in place with pitcher Jeff Hoffman, but he failed a physical with the team's medical staff.
Hoffman eventually landed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
With Flaherty off the market, the starting pitcher options are really dwindling for the Braves. Veteran Max Scherzer also signed with the Blue Jays last week. Other rumored Braves targets such as Nathan Eovaldi signed much earlier in free agency.
If the Braves are still interested in adding a starting pitcher Jose Quintana, Nick Pivetta and Andrew Heaney are three of the more likely options available in free agency. A trade for a starter could be on the table too.