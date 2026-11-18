There's a lot of talent throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' roster, even with Jake Bauers and Dustin May already out of the organization. Bauers signed with the Boston Red Sox in free agency and May has agreed to terms on a deal with the Chicago White Sox.

There's always going to be turnover, but the Brewers are built to weather pretty much any storm. If the 2027 season began today, Milwaukee would be the top World Series contender in the league. Milwaukee is the reigning World Series champion and the vast majority of the roster is still intact.

Winning a title is hard. Repeating as champions is even more difficult. With that being said, here are the seven players who will be most important to Milwaukee's title defense.

No. 7: Christian Yelich, Designated Hitter

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Alex Rodriguez talks with Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) after the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in game five to win the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yelich is the captain of the Brewers. Of course, he can still help this team offensively and his bat is going to be very important. But the Brewers need the leadership side. Repeating is difficult because you have a target on your back every single night. You need leaders helping to guide the team through the great times, and the tough times, without getting too high or too low. Yelich is that guy.

No. 6: Cooper Pratt, Shortstop

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pratt was excellent down the stretch and into the playoffs. The rookie shortstop even put himself in a position where it wouldn't have been shocking if he had won the World Series MVP Award. The 2027 season will be his first full season in the majors and he plays one of the game's most important positions. Milwaukee needs a lot from him.

No. 5: Logan Henderson, Starting Pitcher

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson would be pencilled in as Milwaukee's No. 2 starter if the season began today. That comes with a lot of pressure. Henderson has been incredible in his young career when he has been healthy and on the mound. The Brewers showed they can win a title with him as the No. 2 starter. They'll need a full season from him in 2027 to do so again.

No. 4: William Contreras, Catcher

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) takes a photo with Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, right, and his wife Debbie Attanasio, left, after winning the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on in St.Petersburg, Florida on Oct. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 World Series MVP. He's among the game's best two-catchers and that was on full display in the World Series. He's great offensively, but it was his defense that threw a wrench at the Tampa Bay Rays. They couldn't run on him and that stalled their offense. Milwaukee is lucky to have Contreras, to say the least.

No. 3: Brice Turang, Second Baseman

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) celebrates with outfielder Garrett Mitchell (5) after scoring against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somehow Turang remains one of the most underrated players in baseball. He didn't earn an All-Star nod in 2026, and yet he led the Brewers with 7.3 wins above replacement. Turang won another Gold Glove Award and finished third in the National League MVP race. This guy is special.

No. 2: Jacob Misiorowski, Starting Pitcher

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski is the best pitcher in baseball right now. He just won the 2026 NL Cy Young Award and put together the best single season by a starter in Milwaukee history. It's going to be hard to replicate it, but if anyone can, it's the young flamethrower.

No. 1: Jackson Chourio, Outfielder

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) reacts after hitting a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chourio is a superstar. He took a leap in 2026 and has the talent to go out and win the 2027 NL MVP Award. He's that special and he's still just 22 years old. If he finds another gear, he has the potential to be among the very best players in baseball.