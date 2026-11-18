The 7 Most Valuable Brewers to 2027 World Series Title Defense
In this story:
There's a lot of talent throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' roster, even with Jake Bauers and Dustin May already out of the organization. Bauers signed with the Boston Red Sox in free agency and May has agreed to terms on a deal with the Chicago White Sox.
There's always going to be turnover, but the Brewers are built to weather pretty much any storm. If the 2027 season began today, Milwaukee would be the top World Series contender in the league. Milwaukee is the reigning World Series champion and the vast majority of the roster is still intact.
Winning a title is hard. Repeating as champions is even more difficult. With that being said, here are the seven players who will be most important to Milwaukee's title defense.
No. 7: Christian Yelich, Designated Hitter
Yelich is the captain of the Brewers. Of course, he can still help this team offensively and his bat is going to be very important. But the Brewers need the leadership side. Repeating is difficult because you have a target on your back every single night. You need leaders helping to guide the team through the great times, and the tough times, without getting too high or too low. Yelich is that guy.
No. 6: Cooper Pratt, Shortstop
Pratt was excellent down the stretch and into the playoffs. The rookie shortstop even put himself in a position where it wouldn't have been shocking if he had won the World Series MVP Award. The 2027 season will be his first full season in the majors and he plays one of the game's most important positions. Milwaukee needs a lot from him.
No. 5: Logan Henderson, Starting Pitcher
Henderson would be pencilled in as Milwaukee's No. 2 starter if the season began today. That comes with a lot of pressure. Henderson has been incredible in his young career when he has been healthy and on the mound. The Brewers showed they can win a title with him as the No. 2 starter. They'll need a full season from him in 2027 to do so again.
No. 4: William Contreras, Catcher
The 2026 World Series MVP. He's among the game's best two-catchers and that was on full display in the World Series. He's great offensively, but it was his defense that threw a wrench at the Tampa Bay Rays. They couldn't run on him and that stalled their offense. Milwaukee is lucky to have Contreras, to say the least.
No. 3: Brice Turang, Second Baseman
Somehow Turang remains one of the most underrated players in baseball. He didn't earn an All-Star nod in 2026, and yet he led the Brewers with 7.3 wins above replacement. Turang won another Gold Glove Award and finished third in the National League MVP race. This guy is special.
No. 2: Jacob Misiorowski, Starting Pitcher
Misiorowski is the best pitcher in baseball right now. He just won the 2026 NL Cy Young Award and put together the best single season by a starter in Milwaukee history. It's going to be hard to replicate it, but if anyone can, it's the young flamethrower.
No. 1: Jackson Chourio, Outfielder
Chourio is a superstar. He took a leap in 2026 and has the talent to go out and win the 2027 NL MVP Award. He's that special and he's still just 22 years old. If he finds another gear, he has the potential to be among the very best players in baseball.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com