The St. Louis Cardinals have a surplus of catchers and with just a few days to go until the lockout, there's a real chance that we could see a move with the organization.

On Saturday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo reported that St. Louis is exploring trades centered around its catchers and is "optimistic" about getting a deal done. Woo, Sammon and Rosenthal pointed to Pedro Pages or Jimmy Crooks as potentially "expendable." On Saturday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand also shared a column pointing to five questions remaining before the lockout and he noted that the New York Yankees are looking for a right-handed catcher and mentioned the Cardinals.

"The other two areas of need would seem to be behind the plate, where the Yankees are looking to add a right-handed bat to pair with Austin Wells, and in the infield, where they would ideally like to add either a second or third baseman with Anthony Volpe potentially playing in the other spot," Feinsand wrote. "The Padres have catching depth from which to deal, so a trade for either Luis Campusano or Freddy Fermin could be in the cards. Ditto for the Cardinals, who could move either Pedro Pages or Ivan Herrera."

Keep An Eye On New York

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New York Yankees hat and glove prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't the first time this offseason that Herrera has been talked about as a trade chip. Back in October, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals will explore deals centered around catchers, including Herrera.

So, at this point, It would appear that Crooks, Pages and Herrera are all players to watch in the trade market, although Crooks and Pages would be more likely to go.

The Cardinals are shopping and Feinsand pointed to the Yankees as a potential trade partner. This makes sense. Austin Wells batted .186 in 122 games played in 2026. That's certainly not going to cut it. So, if St. Louis is going to get a deal done before the lockout, the Yankees are a team for the Cardinals to keep a close eye on.

Unfortunately, the club is running out of time, though. The idea of a potential lockout in baseball has been discussed for years at this point. Now, we're days away from that reality. If you're a Cardinals fan, keep an eye on New York while you can. Once a lockout begins, it's anyone's guess what will happen next.