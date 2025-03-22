How Many Cubs Stars Find Themselves in Latest MLB Top 100 Player Rankings?
The Chicago Cubs have remained invested in this core of players, and it is starting to pay off with some of the best star talent in the league.
CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently released his updated 2025 top 100 MLB player rankings.
The Cubs had seven players included, which is tied with the Atlanta Braves for second-most. The Los Angeles Dodgers were, unsurprisingly, the top team with nine players.
Last year, Chicago had five players on the list, so this is a nice jump up the rankings for them, further suggesting this a contending-caliber roster.
This is everyone that made it for the Cubs this time around:
No. 82: Shota Imanaga
Imanaga was a gem of a signing last offseason who debuted with a 2.91 ERA for his rookie campaign.
He started the first game of the year for Chicago and pitched four solid, hitless innings. The four walks isn't a huge worry since control has never been an issue for him.
The 31-year-old was an NL Cy Young candidate last season with an ERA+ of 137. If he can back that up with another great performance, his status as an ace will be sealed.
No. 74: Dansby Swanson
Swanson seems to have hit his ceiling as a player.
His bat remains inconsistent, but he is among the most valuable defenders in the sport.
As long as he can remain around league average at the plate, his spot on this list will be safe.
No. 72: Justin Steele
It certainly isn't time to worry about Steele, but he has not had a start to 2025 to remember.
His three spring starts resulted in four home runs and a 9.35 ERA.
His first start of the regular season, in the Tokyo Series, also went poorly when he gave up two more homers and five total runs in four innings.
The 29-year-old should be fine, though, since his career ERA is 3.30 and he's had three straight seasons with at least an ERA+ of 130.
No. 70: Nico Hoerner
Hoerner is a similar case to Swanson.
His bat isn't a strength, but he has finished within a five-point range in OPS+ over the last four years around the league average.
The excitement around his game comes from the fact that he is a great defender at second base. There was always the hope that he could break out into a next level star, but there has been little change in that regard.
The decision-making around Hoerner will be fun to watch since he only has two more years left on his current deal.
No. 69: Ian Happ
Happ has been one of the more unsung, consistent talents in the league.
He has been with the Cubs for nine seasons and has remained well above average at the plate.
He has hit at least 20 home runs in three of the last four campaigns and has among the highest walk-rates as well.
No. 49: Seiya Suzuki
Suzuki has become similarly important at the plate his last two seasons.
Over those years, he has slashed .284/.361/.484 with a 134 OPS+ and an average of 21 home runs.
There were some trade rumors this offseason, but Chicago opted to stick with him.
No. 18: Kyle Tucker
Tucker was the biggest investment the team made this offseason after trading away a haul of Cam Smith, Isaac Paredes and Hayden Wesneski to get him from the Houston Astros.
He didn't have the best first series, but he has been so good in the last few years that there is little reason to worry about his swing.
The biggest question is how hard the Cubs need to go in extending him, given this is his last year of club control and he is free to walk in free agency, something that would be a gut punch if they aren't able to retain him.