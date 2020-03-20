A Spring Conversation with Dodgers' Prospect Errol Robinson

Continuing our minor league coverage as best as we can while baseball is in hiatus, here is number 14 in our interview series with reporter Steven Douglas. In this video, recorded in early March, Douglas visits with Dodgers' prospect, Errol Robinson.

Shortstop, second base, third base. Bats right, throws right. Taken in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Mississippi, Oxford, Errol Robinson is a 25-year-old veteran of four minor league seasons in the Dodgers' organization.

Making the usual stops in the system, Robinson debuted with the rookie-level Odgen Raptors in 2016, hitting .282/.336/.395, with 20 extra base hits in 220 at bats and 18 steals in 20 attempts (for an excellent 90% success rate) and played at the Great Lakes Loons, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes and Tulsa Drillers the following season. His combined totals for 2017 are these: .270/.340/.404, with 101 hits, 17 doubles, six triples, seven home runs, 35 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 27 attempts (81.5%).

Spending most of the 2018 season at Tulsa, Robinson hit .247/.309/.353, with 10 homers, 50 RBIs and 18 steals in 27 attempts (67%). He played 46 games at Tulsa and 61 at OKC in 2019, combining to hit .260/.343/.344, with five homers, 35 ribs and nine stolen bases in 15 attempts (60%). He as 0-2 in spring play with the big club.

Unranked in the Los Angeles system by Baseball America the last two years, the most recent scouting report by the publication includes the following: "[Robinson reached] Double-A in his first full season in 2017 and earned wide praise as the best defensive infielder in the Dodgers system ... special hands at shortstop that vacuum up even the toughest hops and make every play look smooth ... evaluators believe he could play center field and third base, too. ... grinder mentality that helps him excel anywhere on the field defensively. ... aggressive sparkplug who brings energy and swagger to the top of an order."

And remember, glove conquers all.

