Dodgers Notes: LA On Verge of World Series, Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update, Another Kyle Tucker Link
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, taking a 3-0 lead in the NLCS. The Dodgers are one win away from reaching the World Series once again, and have the chance to close the series in Friday's matchup.
Shohei Ohtani is set to start Game 4 for the Dodgers, and manager Dave Roberts revealed he won't be under any limitations during his outing.
The Dodgers have been cautious with Ohtani on the mound due to his injury history while pitching.
With free agency on the horizon, the Dodgers have been linked with many names, the most prominent of which is Kyle Tucker. Tucker will enter free agency this winter, and FanSided's Robert Murray believes the Dodgers are the favorite to land the slugger.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
