Dodgers Notes: LA Targeting Impact Bat, Linked to Surprise Trade, Dustin May to Yankees?
The Los Angeles Dodgers returned to their winning ways after a two-game skid, beating the Cincinnati Reds, 5-2.
Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run double in the fifth, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw seven innings of one-run baseball to get the Dodgers across the line.
In other news, the Dodgers are looking to make some moves at the trade deadline, and could bring Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan or Twins center fielder Harrison Bader in as an impact bat.
Another target on the Dodgers' radar is Athletics closer Mason Miller, who would take over Tanner Scott's position due to his injury. Miller is a fantastic closer, but the A's would demand a high price for the All-Star.
Finally, Dustin May has also been linked to a trade after potentially losing his spot in the rotation with the near addition of Blake Snell, and he has been linked with the New York Yankees.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
