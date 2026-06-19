Dodgers Notes: All-Star Elects to Leave LA, Tarik Skubal Trade Proposal, James Tibbs Call Up?
In this story:
A Los Angeles Dodgers veteran who secured an All-Star nod in 2022 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays has elected to leave the organization and test free agency.
After the 31-year-old was designated for assignment earlier this week and cleared waivers, he rejected his assignment and an opportunity to stay with the organization at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
In other news, a potential Tarik Skubal trade has continued to gain traction.
The likelihood of the Detroit Tigers trading the two-time Cy Young award winning ace was given a percentage from ESPN insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, and it's higher than expected.
For the Dodgers, the seemingly never-ending stream of minor league diamonds in the rough that the organization possesses gives them a major edge in a would-be deal.
Speaking of talent in the farm system, many around the baseball world have wondered why outfield prospect James Tibbs III has yet to be called up.
The 23-year-old is hitting .297 with an absurd OPS of 1.015 through 69 games at the Triple-A level thus far, adding 20 home runs (including a walk-off two-run shot on Thursday) and 61 RBIs. MLB insider Sonja Chen spoke on why she believes the Dodgers haven't added the budding star to the big league roster this season.
"The way I see it, the Dodgers wouldn't call up Tibbs unless they were certain they could give him some extended runway at the big league level. When Teoscar Hernández went on the IL with a strained left hamstring, I noticed that many fans wanted to see Tibbs promoted to replace him. The fact that Ryan Ward (who was already on the 40-man roster) got the call instead was indicative of the fact that the Dodgers didn't necessarily feel they had everyday opportunities for Tibbs just yet," Chen said.
With an opportunity for Tibbs to play everyday in Oklahoma City, perhaps that is how things will remain until an opportunity presents itself in the big leagues.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Veteran Infielder Elects to Leave Dodgers, Head to Free Agency
Latest Tarik Skubal Update is Great News for Dodgers
Dodgers Insider Reveals When James Tibbs Could Get Called Up
Do the Dodgers Have an Untouchable Prospect in a Trade? Insider Answers
Dodgers Pitching Guru Explains Roki Sasaki's Biggest Change That's Led to Breakout
Dodgers Manager Sees Similarities Between Kyle Tucker, Michael Conforto's Struggles
Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships Out Emmet Sheehan, 2 Prospects for Tarik Skubal
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations