Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Ties With Veteran, Shohei Ohtani Talks Injury, Dalton Rushing Trade Link
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-2, on Saturday evening and fell to 61-35 on the year.
After the snakes got out to a 6-0 lead — including a five-run sixth inning — Andy Pages and Mookie Betts each hit RBI singles to avoid the shutout.
The Diamondbacks created such a large lead because they got to right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The ace went six innings, striking out six and allowing six earned runs. Right-hander Landon Knack made his season debut and ate the final three innings of the contest, striking out two and allowing three earned runs.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers designated a veteran reliever and demoted right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt in a bullpen shuffle. In a corresponding move, Knack was reinstated from the injured list, and ended up doing his job by eating three innings.
In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani spoke on his knee injury and why it was announced that he would no longer be participating in the All-Star Game. He also revealed that if the situation called for it, he certainly could have pitched in Friday's game. However, he is putting his health first for the all-important second half of the season.
“Although I could’ve started [Friday], it would’ve still been pushing the envelope a little bit," Ohtani said. "But my every intention is to use the off days to make sure I’m in a good place to be able to be in the rotation.”
Finally, catcher Dalton Rushing was linked to an American League squad ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The young backstop is currently hitting .254 with an OPS of .808 and has had his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons at quite a few points this season.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Cut Ties With Veteran Pitcher, Demote Kyle Hurt in Major Roster Move
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals Where Knee Injury Impacts Him Most
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Linked to AL Squad as 'Dream Match' in Trade
Dodgers Veteran Opts Out of White House Visit
Dodgers Make Exciting Justin Wrobleski Announcement Ahead of Saturday's Game
Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Earns Award Nobody Wants
Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Max Muncy Returns, Tommy Edman Starting
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