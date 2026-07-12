Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Ties With Veteran, Shohei Ohtani Talks Injury, Dalton Rushing Trade Link

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-2, on Saturday evening and fell to 61-35 on the year.

After the snakes got out to a 6-0 lead — including a five-run sixth inning — Andy Pages and Mookie Betts each hit RBI singles to avoid the shutout.

The Diamondbacks created such a large lead because they got to right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The ace went six innings, striking out six and allowing six earned runs. Right-hander Landon Knack made his season debut and ate the final three innings of the contest, striking out two and allowing three earned runs.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers designated a veteran reliever and demoted right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt in a bullpen shuffle. In a corresponding move, Knack was reinstated from the injured list, and ended up doing his job by eating three innings.

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani spoke on his knee injury and why it was announced that he would no longer be participating in the All-Star Game. He also revealed that if the situation called for it, he certainly could have pitched in Friday's game. However, he is putting his health first for the all-important second half of the season.

“Although I could’ve started [Friday], it would’ve still been pushing the envelope a little bit," Ohtani said. "But my every intention is to use the off days to make sure I’m in a good place to be able to be in the rotation.”

Finally, catcher Dalton Rushing was linked to an American League squad ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The young backstop is currently hitting .254 with an OPS of .808 and has had his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons at quite a few points this season.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Cut Ties With Veteran Pitcher, Demote Kyle Hurt in Major Roster Move

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals Where Knee Injury Impacts Him Most

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Linked to AL Squad as 'Dream Match' in Trade

Dodgers Veteran Opts Out of White House Visit

Dodgers Make Exciting Justin Wrobleski Announcement Ahead of Saturday's Game

Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Earns Award Nobody Wants

Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Max Muncy Returns, Tommy Edman Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

With the 40th overall pick, the Los Angeles Dodgers select shortstop Bo Lowrance in the 2026 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/saPYjkv4UD — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2026

Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing was named a "dream" trade target for an American League squad👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JshXq6B7An — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 11, 2026

"I can't wait to stack innings up, get back and pitch in the big leagues and do what I love."



Blake Snell speaks with @THEREAL_DV after partaking in Live BP as he works his way back from elbow surgery. pic.twitter.com/W4XpzyrCjU — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 12, 2026

The Dodgers selected 6-foot-5 high school shortstop Bo Lowrance with the 40th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. ⭐️



He was ranked No. 21 by MLB Pipeline and No. 7 by FanGraphs.



Some scouts have even compared his offensive profile to Freddie Freeman. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UfhbhdAe8T — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 11, 2026

Looks like Dalton Rushing will remain the Dodgers’ starting catcher for a little while longer. 👀



Will Smith isn’t expected to return before the end of July and is likely headed for a rehab assignment before rejoining the team, per @THEREAL_DV pic.twitter.com/iv612IZUEx — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 12, 2026

LA showed up for Sonny bobblehead night at @Dodgers ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/z2Qh1XUIcv — LAFC (@LAFC) July 12, 2026

Edwin Díaz completes his first rehab assignment for Single-A Ontario:



1 IP

1 H

0 ER

2 K

11 pitches ; 8 strikes #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/ekaBeStBJL — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) July 12, 2026

Justin Wrobleski said he was on the golf course this morning when he received a call from Dave Roberts, who informed him that he is an All-Star.



“Today, getting the news that I'm going, to be able to go there and do it, it's super exciting. (It’s been) a wide range of emotions… — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) July 11, 2026

A night celebrating Black Heritage at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium! pic.twitter.com/lzYbaTvfqD — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2026

Wrobo is heading to Philadelphia!



Congratulations Justin on your first All-Star Game selection and being named a 2026 NL pitcher! pic.twitter.com/M1teHkNEBh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2026

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