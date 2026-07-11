Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Linked to AL Squad as 'Dream Match' in Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for the final few weeks before the trade deadline.

Unlike many other teams across the league, Los Angeles doesn't need to fill any holes on the roster, giving the front office plenty of flexibility. It's been reported that the Dodgers may elect to either stand pat o just add more depth to the farm system, rather than push to add a blockbuster-type player.

With this in mind, there may not be too many surprises coming to the Dodgers over the next few weeks.

However, one move that would be a surprise is the Dodgers trading away catcher Dalton Rushing. MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN linked Rushing to the Texas Rangers as a "dream" target of the American League West team. However, a trade of Rushing is very unlikely.

"Long term, the Rangers would love to address their catching needs. And while by no means are the Dodgers shopping Rushing, they've got Will Smith at catcher and some guy at DH, and opportunities will be limited for the foreseeable future," Passan wrote. "Were Rushing to move, the Rangers wouldn't be the only ones interested. (Imagine that left-handed swing at Yankee Stadium.) But Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young loves fiery players, and the fit goes well beyond need."

Should the Dodgers Consider Trading Dalton Rushing?

As Passan mentions, the Dodgers aren't shopping Rushing, and there is no plan to move him. But the idea is interesting, especially if he were to continue to be buried on the depth chart.

Rushing has emerged as the starter for the Dodgers since Will Smith went down with a neck injury in early June. His bat has shown strong improvement, but his on-field antics have also gotten the young player into some trouble.

The catcher has been involved in plenty of controversy this season, getting into multiple incidents with opposing teams. He was also involved in a situation with Shohei Ohtani, but seems to have learned his lesson from that incident.

While these aren't likely to see the Dodgers trade him, Los Angeles may grow tired of dealing with him at some point. The Dodgers are a very strict, no-nonsense type of organization, and Rushing has put them in many headlines they want no part of.

The biggest knock against trading Rushing is that the Dodgers don't have many other options behind him. Smth is clearly the starter, but he is 31 years old, and his injury this season has been concerning.

Behind Rushing, the Dodgers have used Eliézer Alfonzo and Chuckie Robinson as backups. But neither player has been able to show much offensive prowess in the limited time with the squad.

The Dodgers have been rumored to want to increase the catcher depth in the organization, so moving off Rushing wouldn't make a lot of sense, especially this season. Rushing has filled in nicely for Smith, even with the strong emotions coming out on the field in different ways.

Overall, Rushing has hit .264 with 10 home runs and 30 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .839. Teams like the Rangers could send the Dodgers a nice haul for Rushing, especially since he's only 25. But for now, it seems that Los Angeles will hold onto the young catcher and hope that he can put his talent to good use on the field.

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