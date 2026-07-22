Dodgers Notes: LA Demotes Pitcher, Unfortunate Will Smith Update, Mookie Betts Talks Retirement

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1, on Tuesday evening despite an extended rain delay and improved to 64-38 on the year. LA also reclaimed their place as the owners of the best record in baseball.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski continued his electrifying 2026 campaign with seven strikeouts and one earned run across 6.1 innings to earn win No. 11 on the year. Evan Phillips struck out a pair in his eight total pitches on the night as Tanner Scott recorded five outs to earn his 15th save of the year.

Offensively, a fourth inning Max Muncy two-run home run that traveled 421 feet proved to be the difference maker in the contest, and one that tied him with Ron Cey for the second-most home runs by a Dodger in Los Angeles franchise history with 228.

Defensively, it was a 5-2-6-4 double play (and below average base running by Philadelphia) that ultimately ended the game in the ninth inning.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers demoted a right-handed pitcher in exchange for a left-handed one. In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers placed All-Star catcher Will Smith on the 60-day injured list as his neck injury continues to linger.

Manager Dave Roberts recently spoke on Smith being shut down from baseball activities. After he claimed that mid-August would be the earliest to expect Smith back behind the dish, he didn't sound confident when asked if the timeline was something the team was counting on or didn't know for sure.

"We don't know, but we’re certainly counting on it."

Finally, superstar Mookie Betts opened up on his retirement timeline. Since Betts came to LA, he has been a part of three World Series winning teams and earned four All-Star selections, four Silver Slugger awards and a pair of Gold Gloves to add to his extensive resume.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Move Will Smith to 60-Day IL Ahead of Phillies Game

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Reveals Retirement Timeline

Dodgers Reclaim MLB’s Best Record as Phillies Lose Due To Horrendous Base Running Mistake

Dodgers vs Phillies Game on Tuesday Won't Start on Time

Dodgers Manager in 'Disbelief' With Kiké Hernandez's Recovery

Dodgers' Biggest Trade Chip Ahead of Deadline Revealed

Dodgers, Phillies Announce New Start Time for Tuesday's Game

Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Dalton Rushing and Teoscar Hernandez Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is in "disbelief" with Kiké Hernandez's recovery👀👀



Hernandez could be back next week⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gPa71M5WBk — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 21, 2026

WHAT A FINISH



It's a 5-2-6-4 double play and the @Dodgers hold on 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WkpiDyS50c — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2026

Dodgers with the most runs batted in 👀



— Andy Pages: 68

— Shohei Ohtani: 60

— Freddie Freeman: 51

— Kyle Tucker: 47

— Max Muncy: 43 pic.twitter.com/13i92bnHdp — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) July 21, 2026

Dodgers All-Star Justin Wrobleski picked up right where he left off in the second half. His final line Tuesday against the Phillies:



6.1 IP

5 H

1 ER

1 B

7 K



In two starts against the Phillies this year he has a 1.35 ERA. His season ERA is down to 2.62. pic.twitter.com/jO5bMSe6OY — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 22, 2026

The Dodgers demoted a pitcher, brought back Charlie Barnes and transferred Will Smith to the 60-day IL ahead of Tuesday's game vs the Phillies🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



Smith was initially expected to miss one game. Now, he's ineligible to return until mid-August⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ylptr01qQW — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 21, 2026

Max Muncy (1-4, HR (19), 2 RBI) on tying Ron Cey for 2nd on the franchise home run leaderboard:



"Anytime you're on any type of leaderboard when it comes to this organization, you've done something right." pic.twitter.com/AVWpXbeKob — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 22, 2026

The rain never bothered him anyway. pic.twitter.com/IKiZDBPxrb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 22, 2026

These are the Dodger home run leaders! 👀



— Shohei Ohtani: 22

— Max Muncy: 18

— Andy Pages: 17

— Freddie Freeman: 15

— Mookie Betts: 13 pic.twitter.com/8EL4cDufyV — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) July 21, 2026

#Dodgers top ranked prospect Josue De Paula rips a two-run single extending @TulsaDrillers led. TUL 4 ARK 0 pic.twitter.com/bwT2p3rJmp — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) July 22, 2026

Kellon Lindsey demolishes a homer for the @towerbuzzers, giving him back-to-back games with a roundtripper ⚡️



The @Dodgers' 2024 first-rounder is slashing .333/.411/.516 in 24 Single-A contests this season: pic.twitter.com/DUXYjCE8Xq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 22, 2026

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