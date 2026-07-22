Dodgers Notes: LA Demotes Pitcher, Unfortunate Will Smith Update, Mookie Betts Talks Retirement
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1, on Tuesday evening despite an extended rain delay and improved to 64-38 on the year. LA also reclaimed their place as the owners of the best record in baseball.
Left-hander Justin Wrobleski continued his electrifying 2026 campaign with seven strikeouts and one earned run across 6.1 innings to earn win No. 11 on the year. Evan Phillips struck out a pair in his eight total pitches on the night as Tanner Scott recorded five outs to earn his 15th save of the year.
Offensively, a fourth inning Max Muncy two-run home run that traveled 421 feet proved to be the difference maker in the contest, and one that tied him with Ron Cey for the second-most home runs by a Dodger in Los Angeles franchise history with 228.
Defensively, it was a 5-2-6-4 double play (and below average base running by Philadelphia) that ultimately ended the game in the ninth inning.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers demoted a right-handed pitcher in exchange for a left-handed one. In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers placed All-Star catcher Will Smith on the 60-day injured list as his neck injury continues to linger.
Manager Dave Roberts recently spoke on Smith being shut down from baseball activities. After he claimed that mid-August would be the earliest to expect Smith back behind the dish, he didn't sound confident when asked if the timeline was something the team was counting on or didn't know for sure.
"We don't know, but we’re certainly counting on it."
Finally, superstar Mookie Betts opened up on his retirement timeline. Since Betts came to LA, he has been a part of three World Series winning teams and earned four All-Star selections, four Silver Slugger awards and a pair of Gold Gloves to add to his extensive resume.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Move Will Smith to 60-Day IL Ahead of Phillies Game
Dodgers' Mookie Betts Reveals Retirement Timeline
Dodgers Reclaim MLB’s Best Record as Phillies Lose Due To Horrendous Base Running Mistake
Dodgers vs Phillies Game on Tuesday Won't Start on Time
Dodgers Manager in 'Disbelief' With Kiké Hernandez's Recovery
Dodgers' Biggest Trade Chip Ahead of Deadline Revealed
Dodgers, Phillies Announce New Start Time for Tuesday's Game
Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Dalton Rushing and Teoscar Hernandez Out
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations