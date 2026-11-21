The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a trade on Friday with the Minnesota Twins to land former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis. Right-hander Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza were sent to Minnesota in order for LA to acquire the infielder.

Lewis had a 2026 slash line of .227/.287/.380 and can be a flexible defensive option all over the infield. In 2026 he made 82 appearances at first base (for the first time in five MLB seasons), 40 at third base and 16 at second base.

In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal reportedly received his first free agency offer, but it may spell bad news for LA. The New York Mets, who are seen as current front runners in the Skubal sweepstakes, reportedly offered a nine-year contract worth close to $400 million.

Skubal spoke after the Dodgers' postseason exit about his love for the city during the time he spent in the organization since August, but only time will tell where the southpaw chooses to call his next home.

“I mean, incredible organization, incredible teammates, incredible fanbase,” Skubal said at the time. “Honored to wear the LA across your chest and on the hat. Doesn’t make this feel any better. It sucks, but I think everybody in here gave it everything they had, and sometimes that’s just baseball."

Finally, a surprise decision regarding Alex Call was made as the non-tender deadline passed. Though it was expected that he and the Dodgers would part ways this offseason, a deal was reached to avoid arbitration and bring him back in 2027.

Call had a difficult 2026 with LA — hitting .233 in 88 appearances — but was a consistent defensive presence all over the outfield as the Dodgers struggled with depth in that department all season long.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Acquire Royce Lewis, Trade Bobby Miller in Major Deal With Twins

Biggest Winners and Losers After Dodgers Acquire Royce Lewis From Twins

Tarik Skubal Receives First Offer in Free Agency, and It's Bad News for the Dodgers

Dodgers Make Surprise Decision on Alex Call's Future Ahead of Deadline

Dodgers Named Best Fit for Gold Glove Utility Man to Replace Miguel Rojas

Dodgers Could Dangle 2 Surprise Trade Assets to Unlock Major Deal

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Here are the biggest Dodgers takeaways from the Royce Lewis deal:



- Lewis should fill Miguel Rojas/Kiké Hernández role

- Tommy Edman can move off full-time 2B into utility role

- Max Muncy/Freddie Freeman could get more days off

- LA could still add one more bench bat pic.twitter.com/KvBmrdohMx — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 20, 2026

Looking at the 2 biggest winners and 2 biggest losers of the Royce Lewis trade for the Dodgers👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tBSj2YhMFl — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 21, 2026

Dodgers corner infield prospect Chase Harlan has BA's attention 👀



The 2024 third-round pick produced a 109 mph EV90 and 115.6 mph max EV in 2026, hitting .298/.403/.509 with 14 home runs between Low-A and High-A. pic.twitter.com/dPtx5fTlqw — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 20, 2026

The Dodgers are trading RHP Bobby Miller to the Twins in the Royce Lewis deal, officially ending his tenure in LA🚨🚨🚨🚨



Best of luck in Minnesota, Bobby👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QS8t4BYZX8 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 20, 2026

BREAKING: The Dodgers and Twins made a trade, with LA acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis🚨🚨🚨🚨



Here's everything you need to know about Lewis and the deal⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zC1k0MWVgE — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 20, 2026

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