Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Major Trade, Tarik Skubal Receives Contract Offer, Surprise Alex Call Decision
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The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a trade on Friday with the Minnesota Twins to land former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis. Right-hander Bobby Miller and catching prospect Francisco Espinoza were sent to Minnesota in order for LA to acquire the infielder.
Lewis had a 2026 slash line of .227/.287/.380 and can be a flexible defensive option all over the infield. In 2026 he made 82 appearances at first base (for the first time in five MLB seasons), 40 at third base and 16 at second base.
In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal reportedly received his first free agency offer, but it may spell bad news for LA. The New York Mets, who are seen as current front runners in the Skubal sweepstakes, reportedly offered a nine-year contract worth close to $400 million.
Skubal spoke after the Dodgers' postseason exit about his love for the city during the time he spent in the organization since August, but only time will tell where the southpaw chooses to call his next home.
“I mean, incredible organization, incredible teammates, incredible fanbase,” Skubal said at the time. “Honored to wear the LA across your chest and on the hat. Doesn’t make this feel any better. It sucks, but I think everybody in here gave it everything they had, and sometimes that’s just baseball."
Finally, a surprise decision regarding Alex Call was made as the non-tender deadline passed. Though it was expected that he and the Dodgers would part ways this offseason, a deal was reached to avoid arbitration and bring him back in 2027.
Call had a difficult 2026 with LA — hitting .233 in 88 appearances — but was a consistent defensive presence all over the outfield as the Dodgers struggled with depth in that department all season long.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Officially Acquire Royce Lewis, Trade Bobby Miller in Major Deal With Twins
Biggest Winners and Losers After Dodgers Acquire Royce Lewis From Twins
Tarik Skubal Receives First Offer in Free Agency, and It's Bad News for the Dodgers
Dodgers Make Surprise Decision on Alex Call's Future Ahead of Deadline
Dodgers Named Best Fit for Gold Glove Utility Man to Replace Miguel Rojas
Dodgers Could Dangle 2 Surprise Trade Assets to Unlock Major Deal
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson