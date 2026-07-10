Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Pitcher, Unfortunate Will Smith Update, Blake Snell Progress

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a well-deserved day off on Thursday as they enter their final series before the All-Star break against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have the best record in MLB at 61-33.

In other news, the team recently released a right-handed pitcher from Triple-A after he spent six years with the organization. The former 2021 draft pick hasn't pitched this year due to injury, and is now a free agent.

Additionally, All-Star catcher Will Smith is still not making progress more than one month after suffering a neck injury. Manager Dave Roberts didn't sound optimistic that Smith will be back anytime soon.

"I think he's swinging [a bat] but again, it's not a ramp up situation," Roberts said. "It's just kind of trying to stay active."

In some better injury news, left-handed pitcher Blake Snell provided a positive update on himself as he recovers from surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. Snell told the Orange County Register that he feels better than he has in years following the procedure.

“Probably the best I’ve felt in two years,” Snell said. “I’m pain-free. I always had some form of pain, but you just battle through it. I thought it was just going to be there forever. I was, ‘Alright, it’s something I’m just going to have to deal with. I’ll battle through it.’ Then I had the surgery and as soon as I started throwing again I was, ‘Hey, my shoulder feels good.'

"I was in great spirits, just real happy. … I have no more pain in my arm. I throw freely. My body feels great. I can locate a pitch where I want too now. That’s pretty cool. All the time now, not just once in awhile.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Release Pitcher After Spending Six Years With Organization

Dodgers' Will Smith Still Not Making Progress One Month After Neck Injury

Dodgers' Blake Snell Announces Major Health Update Amid Surgery Recovery

Dodgers Predicted to Land Red Sox All-Star in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Swing

Dodgers Have Made Decision on White House Visit to Celebrate 2025 World Series

Andrew Friedman Addresses Key Factor That Will Determine Dodgers' Trade Deadline

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Deleted Social Media, Calls Out Jomboy

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers LHP Blake Snell announced a MAJOR health update amid his recovery from elbow surgery⬇️⬇️



He said this is the best he's felt in years👀👀 pic.twitter.com/URtg9jR3st — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 10, 2026

Don’t miss the final homestand before the All-Star break!



🎟️: https://t.co/36IUWLzvoH pic.twitter.com/SQp1O6g8jg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 9, 2026

Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith is still not making progress in his recovery over one month after suffering a neck injury😳😳😳



There's currently no timeline for him to return⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WBcGwLDzug — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 9, 2026

Dodgers statement:



“As was the case one year ago, the Dodgers’ upcoming visits to the White House and Capitol Hill follow the longtime tradition of visits by other World Series champions. We appreciate these tributes in recognition of our back-to-back championships.” — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) July 9, 2026

The Dodgers have made the decision to visit the White House to celebrate their 2025 World Series title.



The date has been set and revealed⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rcoLpaQgKj — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 9, 2026

Dave Roberts says he is still hopeful that Justin Wrobleski will be named an All-Star ⭐️@THEREAL_DV spoke with Dave Roberts in this edition of the Managers Meeting! pic.twitter.com/ZveoXsWv9G — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) July 9, 2026

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