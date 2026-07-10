Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Pitcher, Unfortunate Will Smith Update, Blake Snell Progress
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The Los Angeles Dodgers had a well-deserved day off on Thursday as they enter their final series before the All-Star break against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have the best record in MLB at 61-33.
In other news, the team recently released a right-handed pitcher from Triple-A after he spent six years with the organization. The former 2021 draft pick hasn't pitched this year due to injury, and is now a free agent.
Additionally, All-Star catcher Will Smith is still not making progress more than one month after suffering a neck injury. Manager Dave Roberts didn't sound optimistic that Smith will be back anytime soon.
"I think he's swinging [a bat] but again, it's not a ramp up situation," Roberts said. "It's just kind of trying to stay active."
In some better injury news, left-handed pitcher Blake Snell provided a positive update on himself as he recovers from surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. Snell told the Orange County Register that he feels better than he has in years following the procedure.
“Probably the best I’ve felt in two years,” Snell said. “I’m pain-free. I always had some form of pain, but you just battle through it. I thought it was just going to be there forever. I was, ‘Alright, it’s something I’m just going to have to deal with. I’ll battle through it.’ Then I had the surgery and as soon as I started throwing again I was, ‘Hey, my shoulder feels good.'
"I was in great spirits, just real happy. … I have no more pain in my arm. I throw freely. My body feels great. I can locate a pitch where I want too now. That’s pretty cool. All the time now, not just once in awhile.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Officially Release Pitcher After Spending Six Years With Organization
Dodgers' Will Smith Still Not Making Progress One Month After Neck Injury
Dodgers' Blake Snell Announces Major Health Update Amid Surgery Recovery
Dodgers Predicted to Land Red Sox All-Star in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Swing
Dodgers Have Made Decision on White House Visit to Celebrate 2025 World Series
Andrew Friedman Addresses Key Factor That Will Determine Dodgers' Trade Deadline
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Deleted Social Media, Calls Out Jomboy
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras