Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, Justin Wrobleski Leaves Start, All-Star Placed on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-6, on Thursday evening and improved to 44-25 on the year as they win the series at PNC Park.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight day with a third inning solo shot. Kyle Tucker singled in a pair of runs later that inning while Freddie Freeman singled in a run of his own in the fourth.

After a three-run fifth inning from the Pirates to come within one, the Dodgers responded with a two-run inning in the seventh. Miguel Rojas grounded in a run and Dalton Rushing was brought home via a wild pitch from Pirates reliever Evan Sisk.

Rojas produced another run the next inning thanks to a sacrifice fly, and despite two runs by Pittsburgh in the eighth, the defending champions held on to take the series.

In an unfortunate turn of events during the seventh inning of the eventual victory, Ohtani exited due to knee inflammation. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on his four-time MVP after the game and seemed hopeful that the designated hitter will be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Additionally, Ohtani wasn't the only Dodger to go down with an injury as southpaw Justin Wrobleski left his start early due to a leg injury.

After allowing two home runs in the fifth inning, Wrobleski was hit with a comebacker and collided with that same batter while running to cover first base. He suffered a hamstring contusion, but Roberts expects him to make his next start.

Finally, the Dodgers lost an All-Star to the injured list in an unfortunately familiar sight for the defending champions. In a corresponding move, a 31-year-old veteran was called up to start a second stint with the Dodgers.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Announces Shohei Ohtani Injury Update After Exiting Thursday’s Game

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Exits Thursday's Game vs Pirates in Concerning Development

Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski Exits Thursday's Game With Apparent Injury

Dodgers Call Up 31-Year-Old Journeyman, Lose Will Smith to Injured List

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Regrets Key Decision in Worst Start of Year, Loss to Pirates

Dodgers Manager Calls Out Dalton Rushing: 'That Wasn't a Smart Play'

MLB Insider Has Simple Message Regarding Dodgers, Tarik Skubal Trade

Former Dodgers Castoff James Outman Finds New Home in MLB

Dodgers Lineup vs Pirates: Shohei Ohtani Leading Off After Wednesday's Start

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Back-to-back days with a homer from Shohei! pic.twitter.com/u58rhguWN5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 11, 2026

The World Cup starts today and the guys are ready. 😂 pic.twitter.com/l5yVDig5oc — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 11, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is heating up at the plate for the Dodgers.



He homered in yesterday's ninth inning. Now he's homered again today and has three in the last five games.



Ohtani's OPS is up to .958 and he has 13 home runs this year. pic.twitter.com/pbuv96LovJ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 11, 2026

¡Kyle en el hueco y se trae dos más para los de azul! pic.twitter.com/eF3J0MU1NJ — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) June 11, 2026

#Dodgers top prospect Josue De Paula starts off the bottom of the fifth with triple. pic.twitter.com/irke4MrYfp — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) June 12, 2026

Since May 13th, the Dodgers' wRC+ leaders (min. 30 AB):



227 — Shohei Ohtani

192 — Teoscar Hernandez

164 — Freddie Freeman

145 — Alex Freeland

123 — Max Muncy pic.twitter.com/NJiASLznCC — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 11, 2026

Former Dodgers outfielder James Outman has found a new home in MLB. It will be his third team in two years⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gV7m2OX995 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 11, 2026

The Dodgers have selected the contract of catcher Chuckie Robinson and placed catcher Will Smith on the injured list with neck inflammation, retroactive to June 8. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 11, 2026

Tanner shuts it down! pic.twitter.com/URAEeA5pgB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 12, 2026

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