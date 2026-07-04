Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, Kiké Hernandez Return Timeline, Dalton Rushing Improvement
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The Los Angeles Dodgers came back to beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Friday night and improved to 58-31 on the year.
Starting pitcher/designated pitcher Shohei Ohtani allowed three earned runs across six innings of work and struck out nine batters in a 110-pitch outing.
Down three runs heading into the seventh, the defending champions put together a rally with a Mookie Betts walk, Max Muncy single and Kyle Tucker reaching on an error. With traffic on all three bases, Teoscar Hernández hammered the first pitch he saw for a grand slam to take the lead.
Former Padre Tanner Scott got the ball in the ninth inning to slam the door on his former team, as he struck out the side to earn save No. 12 of the year.
On the road to victory, Ohtani was removed as a precautionary measure due to feeling discomfort in his right biceps. The superstar revealed after the win that it was a familiar pain and one he doesn't expect to linger.
"It's the same location that I felt a couple months ago and it went away relatively quickly," Ohtani said. "So I expect that to happen again."
Additionally, utility star Kiké Hernández has an injury update on his road to recovery. In fact, he is actually well ahead of schedule and may be back sooner that expected.
Finally, Ohtani spoke last week on where he believes that catcher Dalton Rushing can improve upon.
“Explaining in words is of course important, but showing him how I pitch in a game could be a good catalyst in developing communication," Ohtani said.
The two didn't have any issues as battery mates on Friday night, which was a great sign for LA.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Shohei Ohtani Reveals New Injury That Forced Him Out of Friday's Game for Dodgers
Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Could Return Even Sooner Than Expected
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals Where Dalton Rushing Needs to Improve
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Feels Like Steph Curry Right Now
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Exits Friday's Game vs Padres Early in Concerning Development
Opposing GMs 'Terrified' to Trade With Dodgers' Andrew Friedman, Says Insider
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Approached Shohei Ohtani for 'Man-to-Man Conversation'
Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Tommy Edman Out, Dalton Rushing Starting
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