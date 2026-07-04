Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, Kiké Hernandez Return Timeline, Dalton Rushing Improvement

The Los Angeles Dodgers came back to beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Friday night and improved to 58-31 on the year.

Starting pitcher/designated pitcher Shohei Ohtani allowed three earned runs across six innings of work and struck out nine batters in a 110-pitch outing.

Down three runs heading into the seventh, the defending champions put together a rally with a Mookie Betts walk, Max Muncy single and Kyle Tucker reaching on an error. With traffic on all three bases, Teoscar Hernández hammered the first pitch he saw for a grand slam to take the lead.

Former Padre Tanner Scott got the ball in the ninth inning to slam the door on his former team, as he struck out the side to earn save No. 12 of the year.

On the road to victory, Ohtani was removed as a precautionary measure due to feeling discomfort in his right biceps. The superstar revealed after the win that it was a familiar pain and one he doesn't expect to linger.

"It's the same location that I felt a couple months ago and it went away relatively quickly," Ohtani said. "So I expect that to happen again."

Additionally, utility star Kiké Hernández has an injury update on his road to recovery. In fact, he is actually well ahead of schedule and may be back sooner that expected.

Finally, Ohtani spoke last week on where he believes that catcher Dalton Rushing can improve upon.

“Explaining in words is of course important, but showing him how I pitch in a game could be a good catalyst in developing communication," Ohtani said.

The two didn't have any issues as battery mates on Friday night, which was a great sign for LA.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Shohei Ohtani Reveals New Injury That Forced Him Out of Friday's Game for Dodgers

Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Could Return Even Sooner Than Expected

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals Where Dalton Rushing Needs to Improve

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Feels Like Steph Curry Right Now

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Exits Friday's Game vs Padres Early in Concerning Development

Opposing GMs 'Terrified' to Trade With Dodgers' Andrew Friedman, Says Insider

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Approached Shohei Ohtani for 'Man-to-Man Conversation'

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Tommy Edman Out, Dalton Rushing Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Teoscar had the stadium on their feet. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/eWQ3d4XXHc — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 4, 2026

Teoscar Hernandez with a nice postgame quote



"No matter how big the lead is, we never think for a second that we're beaten. We know our own capabilities, and the strength of this team.” pic.twitter.com/WjSsBDTrLD — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) July 4, 2026

Shohei Ohtani's 3Ks in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/h3tShhlcFI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 4, 2026

The Padres had a 6-0 lead on Thursday. The Dodgers responded with 12 unanswered runs.



The Padres led 3-0 through 6 innings on Friday.



Then Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead grand slam.



The Dodgers are going to run away with the NL West this year. pic.twitter.com/3eLqbBklx0 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 4, 2026

Mookie Betts once again leads all shortstops in DRS this season despite playing in only 52 of 88 games.



At 33 years old. After leading all SS in 2025 too. After also being one of this generation’s best outfield defenders. pic.twitter.com/KNblQU7224 — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) July 3, 2026

Shohei Ohtani was able to rack up nine strikeouts in six innings tonight against the Padres, but ultimately was unable to keep them off the board.



He surrendered three runs, which still gave him the quality start, but not his best line. The stuff was good though! pic.twitter.com/r6HwAMoDFY — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) July 4, 2026

Positive sign here seeing Will Smith playing catch.



He did not travel with the Dodgers for their last road trip. pic.twitter.com/9oebGw2y2O — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) July 3, 2026

Max Muncy told Madison Bumgarner to "go get the ball out of the ocean" after hitting a home run into McCovey Cove 😳



This story is hilarious 🤣



Full episode: https://t.co/hXqXuNj1Go pic.twitter.com/dupTM85s22 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2026

“Everyone here loves Dalton Rushing."



Freddie Freeman wants fans to see what he sees every day:



"I wish people could see the Dalton Rushing inside the clubhouse, on the plane, on buses. He’s a young guy who’s learning the starting role, who wants to be great, who is just… pic.twitter.com/NcT5joW06P — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 3, 2026

"There's so many good hitters in front of me and behind me...I think there's a lot of opportunities offensively for everyone in the lineup."



Kyle Tucker chats with @kirsten_watson ahead of game 2 vs. Padres. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/cTsSkN6Qd4 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 4, 2026

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman speaking with Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, Alex Call, and Kike Hernandez during batting practice ahead of the Padres’ matchup. @SportingTrib | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/fFZGFcGFu3 — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) July 3, 2026

Dalton Rushing is confident things will be different this time catching Shohei Ohtani, per @katiejwoo:



“I’m going to be willing to adjust with him, pivot midgame, pivot mid-inning, whatever the situation is. I’m excited. We’re going to be on the same page, and we’re going to get… pic.twitter.com/PbGJJHNJrS — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 3, 2026

ONE PIECE x Dodgers 💙 pic.twitter.com/skio1Ztzmf — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 3, 2026

Mike Sirota extends his on-base streak to 67 games, but are we surprised 🤭 pic.twitter.com/t3TqG7RIPr — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) July 4, 2026

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