Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Out for ASG, Unfortunate Tyler Glasnow News, Kyle Tucker Warning

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-3, on Friday night and fell to 61-34 on the year.

Though there were fireworks to start the game as Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages hit back-to-back solo home runs, that was the extent of the offense for LA until a ninth inning RBI double from Miguel Rojas when the game was well out of reach.

On the pitching side of things, it was a bullpen game starting with Kyle Hurt, who was roughed up as he gave up a pair of earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched. Then, Will Klein surrendered another earned run during his 1.2 inning stint.

Brock Stewart (two earned runs), Edgardo Henriquez (two runs), Jack Dreyer, Evan Phillips (one earned run) and Alex Vesia finished off the bullpen game.

The reason for the bullpen game came six hours before first pitch, as the Dodgers announced a pitching change with Ohtani being scratched as the starter. The team made a statement regarding their superstar and how his knee treatment will affect his participation for the 2026 All-Star Game, but not his availability as a designated hitter throughout the series.

"Ohtani will serve as the designated hitter the rest of the weekend, but following the series against the Diamondbacks he will have some interventions on his knee to put him in the best position for the second half of the season," the Dodgers said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, due to these events, he will not be able to travel to Philadelphia and participate in the 2026 All-Star Game."

In other news, manager Dave Roberts recently provided an unfortunate update regarding right-hander Tyler Glasnow.

"Glas is playing catch. I think he feels good, I haven't heard anything otherwise. But I haven't heard much of a progression either," Roberts said.

Finally, a Dodgers All-Star sent a warning to the rest of the baseball world regarding outfielder Kyle Tucker. In his last 15 games, Tucker is slashing .340/.446/.447 with one home run and seven RBIs.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Scratched From Pitching Start, Will Miss All-Star Game With Injury

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to Get Injection in Knee Amid Ongoing Injury Issues

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Still No Closer to Return 2 Months After Back Flare-Up

Dodgers All-Star Sends Kyle Tucker-Related Warning to Rest of MLB

Edwin Diaz Ready to Go on Rehab Assignment — Once Dodgers Allow It

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Final Series Before All-Star Break vs Diamondbacks

Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Max Muncy Out, Kyle Hurt Starting Pitcher

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Lead it off, Shohei! pic.twitter.com/Yysgd0cnQ9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is expected to get an INJECTION in his knee during the All-Star break as the Dodgers look to deal with the issue⬇️⬇️



Ohtani has been playing through the issue for the last month... pic.twitter.com/fAQgEep03Y — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 10, 2026

Andy Pages said he exchanged messages with his family in Cuba, and they’re incredibly happy and excited about his first All-Star Game. 🥹⭐️



A special moment for Pages and his family. 🇨🇺💙



(via @THEREAL_DV) pic.twitter.com/AbxwQ2gdi8 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 11, 2026

Andy makes it back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/wR74cbSr65 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2026

Kikè Hernandez said if all goes to plan he will be activated first home stand after All-Star break, per @THEREAL_DV pic.twitter.com/gowadYMzex — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 10, 2026

Kyle Tucker started to HEAT UP over the Dodgers’ 7-game homestand:



💎 9 Hits

💎 .375 AVG

💎 .840 OPS

💎 3 RBI



This has all the signs of a monster second-half breakout. 📈 pic.twitter.com/IdTyW1vAsg — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 10, 2026

"Very honored and blessed to be asked."



Dino Ebel chats with @THEREAL_DV ahead of tonight's matchup with the D-backs. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/eCU7WSSEs3 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 11, 2026

The Dodgers have been predicted to trade for a Red Sox All-Star starting pitcher ahead of the deadline👀👀



Do you want to see LA pursue this deal? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4Jvo6cw9Rv — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 9, 2026

Shohei Ohtani, who was scratched from his start today, smashed his 21st home run of the season 🚀 pic.twitter.com/CN12vnyU4f — Sportskeeda Baseball (@sportskeeda_mlb) July 11, 2026

Jack of all trades. And by trades we mean doubles. pic.twitter.com/YGQArg92Ml — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) July 11, 2026

Ryan Ward says hello to the El Paso bullpen ☄️ pic.twitter.com/ksYQLcaasI — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) July 11, 2026

Shohei frustratingly trying to put elbow guard back on 😂 https://t.co/S3gu78QJdP pic.twitter.com/JctOOIAjs1 — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) July 11, 2026

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