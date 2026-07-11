Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Out for ASG, Unfortunate Tyler Glasnow News, Kyle Tucker Warning
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-3, on Friday night and fell to 61-34 on the year.
Though there were fireworks to start the game as Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages hit back-to-back solo home runs, that was the extent of the offense for LA until a ninth inning RBI double from Miguel Rojas when the game was well out of reach.
On the pitching side of things, it was a bullpen game starting with Kyle Hurt, who was roughed up as he gave up a pair of earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched. Then, Will Klein surrendered another earned run during his 1.2 inning stint.
Brock Stewart (two earned runs), Edgardo Henriquez (two runs), Jack Dreyer, Evan Phillips (one earned run) and Alex Vesia finished off the bullpen game.
The reason for the bullpen game came six hours before first pitch, as the Dodgers announced a pitching change with Ohtani being scratched as the starter. The team made a statement regarding their superstar and how his knee treatment will affect his participation for the 2026 All-Star Game, but not his availability as a designated hitter throughout the series.
"Ohtani will serve as the designated hitter the rest of the weekend, but following the series against the Diamondbacks he will have some interventions on his knee to put him in the best position for the second half of the season," the Dodgers said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, due to these events, he will not be able to travel to Philadelphia and participate in the 2026 All-Star Game."
In other news, manager Dave Roberts recently provided an unfortunate update regarding right-hander Tyler Glasnow.
"Glas is playing catch. I think he feels good, I haven't heard anything otherwise. But I haven't heard much of a progression either," Roberts said.
Finally, a Dodgers All-Star sent a warning to the rest of the baseball world regarding outfielder Kyle Tucker. In his last 15 games, Tucker is slashing .340/.446/.447 with one home run and seven RBIs.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Scratched From Pitching Start, Will Miss All-Star Game With Injury
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to Get Injection in Knee Amid Ongoing Injury Issues
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Still No Closer to Return 2 Months After Back Flare-Up
Dodgers All-Star Sends Kyle Tucker-Related Warning to Rest of MLB
Edwin Diaz Ready to Go on Rehab Assignment — Once Dodgers Allow It
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Final Series Before All-Star Break vs Diamondbacks
Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Max Muncy Out, Kyle Hurt Starting Pitcher
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