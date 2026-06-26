Dodgers Notes: Unfortunate Will Smith Update, Starting Pitcher Could Lose Spot, Dalton Rushing Embarrassed

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had no shortage of drama with their catchers lately, but the latest update on All-Star backstop Will Smith isn't a good one.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed that Smith still is yet to begin baseball activities, and has been ruled out for the remaining six games of the road trip.

Before being placed on the injured list on June 6 with neck inflammation, the expectation was that the All-Star would be back behind the dish after missing just a single game. However, he's now set to miss more than three weeks.

In other news, Roberts also hinted at a Dodgers starting pitcher being at risk of losing his spot in the rotation. The young right-hander has a 5.32 ERA through 14 starts this season and a bWAR of -0.4.

“In total, it just hasn’t been where we need it to be. Where he wants it to be,” Roberts said. “I think, right now, he’s probably searching a little bit, but he’ll get a start this next one and then we’ll see where it takes us.”

Finally, catcher Dalton Rushing opened up on feeling embarrassed by his actions this week. A public disagreement with starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani led to a conversation in the dugout with both Freddie Freeman and Roberts.

"It's great, they always have my back," Rushing said. "Once again, it's embarrassing that I need support like that. I'm a grown man. It's a pretty tough pill to swallow.

With Rushing's production at the plate this year in his first full season in the majors, he has not only proven himself to be a viable everyday option, but due to Smith's injury, he is forced to take on that role. Rushing is hitting .245 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs to go along with an OPS+ of 121, over 20% higher than league average.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Will Smith Won't Return Anytime Soon After Unfortunate Update

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Hints at Starting Pitcher Potentially Losing Spot in Rotation

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Admits He's Embarrassed by His Actions

Surprise Dodgers Pitcher Suddenly Earning Spot in All-Star Conversation

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Major Announcement Regarding Second Child

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs NL West Rival Padres

Blue Jays Castoff Reveals How Dodgers Immediately Got Him Back on Track

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

THE SHO IS HEADING TO PHILADELPHIA.



Congratulations Shohei on being MLB’s overall leading vote-getter with 3,341,257 votes and being named the 2026 National League’s starting DH! pic.twitter.com/GJBggInbUC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 25, 2026

Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing discussed his "embarrassing" actions in Wednesday's incident with Shohei Ohtani.



"It's embarrassing that I need support like that. I'm a grown man. It's a pretty tough pill to swallow."⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TJGWpUvegK — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 25, 2026

Congratulations Freddie, Andy, Teoscar, Max, Mookie and Will on being named All-Star Ballot Finalists! Send the Boys in Blue to Philadelphia as starters when Phase 2 voting begins on 6/29. pic.twitter.com/4u4gMpx0Xl — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 25, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has been on an absolute TEAR at the plate in June 🔥



💎 .338 AVG⁰💎 1.173 OPS⁰💎 7 HR⁰💎 15 RBI



Best hitter in baseball. pic.twitter.com/pHRkiKH25I — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 25, 2026

"He's very aware of the perception of him online."@katiejwoo talks about Dalton Rushing dealing with things on the field combined with the off-field aspect of social media as well. pic.twitter.com/Uw1UCQ0u1Y — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) June 25, 2026

the guy on the left has a .414 OBP and a .549 SLG

the guy on the right has an 1.58 ERA pic.twitter.com/EoQ3NUenUF — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 25, 2026

The streak continues 🔥



61 consecutive games reaching base for Mike Sirota‼️ pic.twitter.com/3BWuaVyPxb — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) June 26, 2026

#Dodgers top pitching prospect Christian Zazueta has thrown 4 scoreless innings. 44 P / 30 S / 4 IP / 1 H / 0 R / 0 ER / 0 BB / 6 K / FB 97mph and his changeup stumping hitters. #DodgersProspects @milb_central @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/CSTNzIOqDA — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) June 26, 2026

LA, you ready for @hellokitty and Friends Night? Join us at the ballpark on 8/12 to get one of these blind boxes! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/36IUWLzvoH. pic.twitter.com/UqFYot3J19 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 25, 2026

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