Dodgers Notes: Unfortunate Will Smith Update, Starting Pitcher Could Lose Spot, Dalton Rushing Embarrassed
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had no shortage of drama with their catchers lately, but the latest update on All-Star backstop Will Smith isn't a good one.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed that Smith still is yet to begin baseball activities, and has been ruled out for the remaining six games of the road trip.
Before being placed on the injured list on June 6 with neck inflammation, the expectation was that the All-Star would be back behind the dish after missing just a single game. However, he's now set to miss more than three weeks.
In other news, Roberts also hinted at a Dodgers starting pitcher being at risk of losing his spot in the rotation. The young right-hander has a 5.32 ERA through 14 starts this season and a bWAR of -0.4.
“In total, it just hasn’t been where we need it to be. Where he wants it to be,” Roberts said. “I think, right now, he’s probably searching a little bit, but he’ll get a start this next one and then we’ll see where it takes us.”
Finally, catcher Dalton Rushing opened up on feeling embarrassed by his actions this week. A public disagreement with starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani led to a conversation in the dugout with both Freddie Freeman and Roberts.
"It's great, they always have my back," Rushing said. "Once again, it's embarrassing that I need support like that. I'm a grown man. It's a pretty tough pill to swallow.
With Rushing's production at the plate this year in his first full season in the majors, he has not only proven himself to be a viable everyday option, but due to Smith's injury, he is forced to take on that role. Rushing is hitting .245 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs to go along with an OPS+ of 121, over 20% higher than league average.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Will Smith Won't Return Anytime Soon After Unfortunate Update
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Hints at Starting Pitcher Potentially Losing Spot in Rotation
Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Admits He's Embarrassed by His Actions
Surprise Dodgers Pitcher Suddenly Earning Spot in All-Star Conversation
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Major Announcement Regarding Second Child
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs NL West Rival Padres
Blue Jays Castoff Reveals How Dodgers Immediately Got Him Back on Track
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations