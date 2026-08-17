Dodgers Roundup: All-Star Placed on IL, Shohei Ohtani Nearing Return, Teruaki Sato to LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon, losing the four-game series and the season series in a loss that could have major playoff implications.

By winning the season series, the Brewers now own the tiebreaker over the Dodgers in the National League standings. Thus, the Brewers' current three-game lead over the Dodgers for the best record in the NL is actually four games, leaving LA in a difficult position to pass Milwaukee in the standings in their quest for home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Tarik Skubal had his best start as a Dodger, allowing two runs (but only one of them earned) over six innings with seven strikeouts.

However, the Dodgers bullpen allowed two runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth behind some poor defense by LA.

It didn't matter too much, though, as the Dodgers offense mustered just two runs on solo homers by Max Muncy and Andy Pages.

Ahead of the game, the Dodgers placed All-Star starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski on the injured list due to left forearm inflammation.

The left-hander started on Saturday, allowing four runs over six innings with six strikeouts in the Dodgers' 4-1 loss.

After the game, he said he was feeling "as good as I can right now."

“I think today I kind of figured something out a little bit,” he added. “With my delivery and with everything, I feel like I’m in a good spot moving forward, as odd as that sounds.”

Now, Wrobleski will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks, leaving a hole in the starting rotation. Tyler Glasnow is expected to take that spot in the coming weeks.

While Glasnow will likely be back in the next couple weeks, another starter in Shohei Ohtani appears to be nearing a return to the rotation, too.

Ohtani threw a bullpen session this weekend and is likely to throw another one in Colorado. After that, he'll face live hitters, and then could be back to starting games for the Dodgers in early September.

Ohtani will likely build up with short starts, similar to what he did last year.

"I think that then you start to think about who the guys that he essentially would open for, and that sort of shortens the list," Roberts said. "But I do think that for Shohei, knowing that any inning is additive is important, and it was a formula that worked."

Finally, the Dodgers have been linked to Japanese star Teruaki Sato, who's expected to come to MLB in the coming years, potentially as soon as this offseason.

Sato could end up being a great long-term plan at third base or first base following the eventual departures of Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Place Justin Wrobleski on Injured List in Brutal Development

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Finally Appears to Be Nearing Return to Pitching

Dodgers Expected to Pursue Star Japanese Slugger in Free Agency: Report

Tommy John Dies at 83; Former Dodgers Pitcher Gained Fame For Namesake Surgery

Dodgers Announce Lineup for Must-Win Series Finale vs Brewers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers would like to express our sadness over the passing of Tommy John, who died Saturday at the age of 83. Thanks in no small part to the pioneering surgery that bears his name, Tommy’s extraordinary career encompassed 26 seasons and 288 career victories. We… pic.twitter.com/gRr4JpWaVj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 16, 2026

Kyle Tucker is being booed by the Dodger Stadium crowd on Sunday.



He's 0-for-19 on this homestand.



He just dropped this ball in right field.



It's been a miserable season for the Dodgers' $240 million man. pic.twitter.com/GNUeq79GWx — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 16, 2026

The Dodgers are among the four MLB teams who have been linked to Japanese star infielder Teruaki Sato👀👀



Do you want to see Sato in LA when he comes to MLB?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TkhclNyoNy — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 16, 2026

"My last outing was 5, the one before that was 6; that's just not acceptable, it's not the standard of what I think I'm capable of in this league."



Tarik Skubal (L (7-7), 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R (ER), 2 BB, 7 K, 109 P) talks to the media after the #Dodgers lose to the Brewers, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/cBjlMrMqw9 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 16, 2026

The Dodgers placed Justin Wrobleski on the IL with left forearm inflammation.



It's possible he's made his last start of 2026.



He won't be back until September. When he returns, it'll likely be in the bullpen with LA's starting rotation at full strength.https://t.co/IPMCFVNMH2 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 16, 2026

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani appears to finally be nearing a return to pitching👀👀



Read below for the latest on his pitching progression⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kassRZkptY — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 16, 2026

"Today really sucked; it was a big game, we kinda needed to win this one, and we didn't."



Max Muncy (1-3, HR (24), RBI, K) talks with the media after the #Dodgers 6-2 loss to the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/pRPQOuISzE — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 16, 2026

The Dodgers recalled RHP Kyle Hurt and placed LHP Justin Wrobleski on the injured list with left forearm inflammation. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 16, 2026

"Stay ready, and stay valuable, stay around."



Alex Call chats with @THEREAL_DV ahead of the #Dodgers series finale with the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/ur8lkKcPsj — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 16, 2026

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