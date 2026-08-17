Dodgers Roundup: All-Star Placed on IL, Shohei Ohtani Nearing Return, Teruaki Sato to LA?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon, losing the four-game series and the season series in a loss that could have major playoff implications.
By winning the season series, the Brewers now own the tiebreaker over the Dodgers in the National League standings. Thus, the Brewers' current three-game lead over the Dodgers for the best record in the NL is actually four games, leaving LA in a difficult position to pass Milwaukee in the standings in their quest for home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
Tarik Skubal had his best start as a Dodger, allowing two runs (but only one of them earned) over six innings with seven strikeouts.
However, the Dodgers bullpen allowed two runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth behind some poor defense by LA.
It didn't matter too much, though, as the Dodgers offense mustered just two runs on solo homers by Max Muncy and Andy Pages.
Ahead of the game, the Dodgers placed All-Star starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski on the injured list due to left forearm inflammation.
The left-hander started on Saturday, allowing four runs over six innings with six strikeouts in the Dodgers' 4-1 loss.
After the game, he said he was feeling "as good as I can right now."
“I think today I kind of figured something out a little bit,” he added. “With my delivery and with everything, I feel like I’m in a good spot moving forward, as odd as that sounds.”
Now, Wrobleski will be sidelined for at least the next two weeks, leaving a hole in the starting rotation. Tyler Glasnow is expected to take that spot in the coming weeks.
While Glasnow will likely be back in the next couple weeks, another starter in Shohei Ohtani appears to be nearing a return to the rotation, too.
Ohtani threw a bullpen session this weekend and is likely to throw another one in Colorado. After that, he'll face live hitters, and then could be back to starting games for the Dodgers in early September.
Ohtani will likely build up with short starts, similar to what he did last year.
"I think that then you start to think about who the guys that he essentially would open for, and that sort of shortens the list," Roberts said. "But I do think that for Shohei, knowing that any inning is additive is important, and it was a formula that worked."
Finally, the Dodgers have been linked to Japanese star Teruaki Sato, who's expected to come to MLB in the coming years, potentially as soon as this offseason.
Sato could end up being a great long-term plan at third base or first base following the eventual departures of Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Place Justin Wrobleski on Injured List in Brutal Development
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Finally Appears to Be Nearing Return to Pitching
Dodgers Expected to Pursue Star Japanese Slugger in Free Agency: Report
Tommy John Dies at 83; Former Dodgers Pitcher Gained Fame For Namesake Surgery
Dodgers Announce Lineup for Must-Win Series Finale vs Brewers
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras