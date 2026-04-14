Dodgers Notes: Edwin Diaz Injury Update, Pitcher Lost to IL, Kyle Tucker Called Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the New York Mets, 4-0, on Monday night and improved to 12-4 on the year. Andy Pages — MLB's batting average, RBI, bWAR, and hits leader — added to his thrilling start to the season with a third inning three-run blast, his fifth of the season,

Justin Wrobleski dazzled the mound across eight scoreless innings with no walks and just two hits surrendered on 90 pitches. Especially with the star power that the Mets lineup possesses, a No. 6 arm in the rotation having such an outing is certainly a promising sign for L.A.

In other news, Manager Dave Roberts did give a somewhat cryptic response when asked about the status of All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, and conveyed the level of caution him and his staff are holding for the 32-year-old.

“Players want to play,” Roberts said. “They want to perform. Sometimes they’re their worst enemy. I think that’s another reason why we’re kind of just, again, treading lightly is the word I’m using. Because you’ve got to respect that they want to be out there. But then we all kind of end up with the short straw if the player goes down.”

Díaz is sporting a 6.00 ERA and has been dealing with a significant drop in his fastball velocity this season. Although not on the injured list, the right-hander hasn't played since Friday, a game that featured his first blown save as a Dodger.

“Just kind of [him] saying he just didn’t feel right,” Roberts said of where the concern with Díaz started. “And talking about some of the things before, the track record, the knee and all that stuff. So I’d like to think that’s behind us. But that was more the genesis behind it."

Speaking of the injured list, the Dodgers placed a surprise pitcher on the IL ahead of Monday's eventual victory. Right-hander Kyle Hurt was called up as a result, but especially given the misfortune the Dodgers have experienced regarding the IL filling up with various pitchers over the last two seasons, the hope is that these moves are fewer and further between.

Finally, manager Dave Roberts recently discussed All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker's struggles at the plate, opining that he may be trying to do too much. After inking a four-year, $240 million deal this offseason, Tucker is only hitting .237 on the year with one home run and a .657 OPS.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has Cryptic Response Amid Edwin Diaz Injury Concern

Dodgers Place Surprise Pitcher on Injured List, Call Up Kyle Hurt

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Thinks Kyle Tucker is Trying to Do 'Too Much'

Dodgers' Max Muncy Lost 17 Pounds in Major Body Transformation Leading to Success

Dodgers Take Major Shot at Mets With Edwin Diaz Troll

Newest Dodgers Pitcher Gets Honest About Slow Start to 2026

Dodgers' Kyle Hurt Has Locker in Clubhouse Hinting at Potential Roster Move

Dodgers Lineup vs Mets: Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland Out, Santiago Espinal Starting

Dodgers Determine Next Step for Blake Snell's Recovery

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Hello Kitty and Hyeseong. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/gAtT6rq7vy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 14, 2026

Justin Wrobleski's performance on Monday against the Mets:



8 IP

2 H

0 ER

0 BB

2 K

90 pitches



One of the best pitching performances of the MLB season from the Dodgers' No. 6/spot starter.pic.twitter.com/fJ34719Yxf — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 14, 2026

Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now. 😍 Make sure to get these new souvenir cups and bucket tonight for Hello Kitty Night! pic.twitter.com/6REAMrLgn2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 14, 2026

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