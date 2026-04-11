Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Makes History, James Tibbs III Trade Rumors, Matt Kemp Earns Honor

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers, 8-7, on Friday night thanks to a walk-off Max Muncy home run — his third of the evening — with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. Muncy brought up his batting average to .286 after his monster performance, while his OPS rose to .946.

LA took the first of a three-game set against the Rangers and improved to 10-3 on the year despite Edwin Diaz blowing his first save opportunity as a member of the Dodgers. The closer was not only charged with the blown save, but because of the Muncy walk-off, was credited with the win as well.

On the way to the eventual victory, four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani made history by reaching base safely in his 44th consecutive game (dating back to Aug. 24 of last season). Ohtani reaching this impressive mark passed Ichiro Suzuki for the longest such streak by a Japanese player in MLB history.

In other news, an MLB insider spoke on the possibility of the Dodgers trading minor league outfielder James Tibbs III this season.

Tibbs, who had a three-home run game of his own earlier this week, is currently hitting .377/.450/.887 with an absurd 1.337 OPS in Triple-A.

The Dodgers currently have a spoil of riches at the outfield position between Kyle Tucker, Teoscar Hernández and reigning National League Player of the Week Andy Pages (who has a mammoth .438/.471/.708 slash line and a 1.179 OPS) and don't appear to have an imminent plan to swap any one of them out.

Finally, former Dodgers outfielder and three-time All-Star Matt Kemp earned an honor that only 62 players have reached before him. After receiving 97 percent of 39,900 votes, Kemp secured his recognition from the notable online community.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani On Cusp of Unbelievable MLB History

MLB Insider Weighs In on Dodgers Trade Rumors Involving James Tibbs III

Former Dodgers All-Star Inducted Into Hall of Pretty Good

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Young Player Has 'A Lot To Learn'

Dodgers Lineup vs Rangers: Hyeseong Kim Starting, Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Night

Kyle Tucker Reveals How Close He Was to Signing With Blue Jays Over Dodgers

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Expects to Miss 3 Games This Season

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

DON'T MESS WITH MAX, TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/h3YbuqkRyC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 11, 2026

Max Muncy is the first player with 3 home runs including a walk-off in a game since 6/19/22 Jack Suwinski



He’s the second Dodgers player to do so in franchise history, joining 4/21/59 Don Demeter (h/t @EliasSports) https://t.co/7QUBrOvSr0 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 11, 2026

Andy Pages is unstoppable. 😳 pic.twitter.com/yODjB51E10 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 11, 2026

Longest on-base streaks, Japanese-born players in MLB history:



2025-26 Shohei Ohtani: 44 games *active

2009 Ichiro Suzuki: 43

2004 Ichiro Suzuki: 40 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 11, 2026

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