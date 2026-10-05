One Offseason Mistake the Giants Cannot Afford to Repeat

The San Francisco Giants cannot afford another offseason in which veteran assignments become fixed, and younger players absorb every adjustment. The mistake to avoid is building an infield hierarchy before determining which combination best supports the pitching staff.

Willy Adames provides the clearest test. His seven-year, $182 million commitment runs through 2031, making him a substantial part of the organization's future. The Giants should make that investment work by evaluating where his current skills fit best.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey told the San Francisco Chronicle, "I see his future as a shortstop," while expressing hope that better health restores Adames' defense. That is a reasonable outcome to pursue. It also requires an alternative the club is prepared to use.

Fixed Roles Have Already Created Awkward Fits

San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB.com reported in April 2025 that Casey Schmitt was blocked at third base and shortstop while learning first base. In April 2026, MLB.com reported that Schmitt made most of his starts as the designated hitter because the infield was full.

Those decisions found room for his bat. But in my view, they also illustrate the tendency San Francisco must break: asking the younger player to accommodate the entire alignment. The club should reconsider defensive roles as health and performance change.

Adames' numbers show why that flexibility matters. Baseball Savant credits him with five Outs Above Average at shortstop in 2025 and minus-17 in 2026. The statistic estimates how effectively a defender converts opportunities into outs compared with his peers.

His positive 2025 result supported keeping him at shortstop entering this season. The sharp decline now makes another automatic commitment to that alignment harder to justify. Posey's explanation about Adames' back deserves consideration, alongside an honest assessment of his movement after recovery.

The Giants' plan for a successful offseason depends heavily on better pitching. An infield that converts more balls into outs helps make those investments productive. Defensive assignments deserve the same scrutiny as the pitchers San Francisco acquires.

Give the Alternatives a Real Evaluation

San Francisco Giants infielder Willy Adames. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The practical change is to give Marcelo Mayer and Schmitt meaningful shortstop work during spring training while evaluating Adames at both middle-infield positions. That creates information the Giants can use before settling their Opening Day alignment.

Mayer's extensive minor league experience at shortstop makes him a logical candidate to evaluate there. His health and ability to handle Major League pitching must support a regular role. Schmitt also needs to demonstrate his readiness following knee surgery.

Adames could remain the best overall choice at shortstop if his mobility returns. If another player offers a stronger combination of offense and defense, the club should be willing to test Adames at second base. Such a move requires preparation and evaluation of his footwork, positioning and double-play responsibilities.

The comparison should consider the whole infield. A change at shortstop must also produce a workable second-base combination and sufficient coverage when somebody needs rest. The objective is an alignment that functions over a season.

If the internal candidates cannot provide that coverage, a short contract for a defensively capable utility infielder is a realistic alternative. A modest trade for an experienced middle infielder could serve the same purpose. Either route should fill a specific coverage need while preserving opportunities for younger players to earn larger jobs.

San Francisco should enter camp with enough preparation to change its alignment. Repeating the old hierarchy would make flexibility something the younger players alone must provide; a better roster requires that willingness from the veterans, too.