The Position the Giants Must Address for This Offseason to Be a Success

The San Francisco Giants were a disaster in many ways in 2026. The record speaks for itself.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey has plenty to fix. It may not be a one-year turnaround job either. It may take multiple years to get this team back to the playoffs. He also must address several issues on this team.

But which one takes priority? Most of the Giants’ roster is under contract for 2027. Much of the pitching staff was on the injured list by season’s end and much of it will return at some point. Same for the many position players that were lost along the way.

But if the Giants want to start winning next season — and down the line — this is the position they must address in the offseason.

The Giants Must Fix This Now

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen was a mess. Even Posey admits that he didn’t do enough to bolster the bullpen last season. But the ability to close games might have been worse.

The Giants were 30-for-58 in save situations. The worst part was the number of pitchers that handled at least one save situation — 16. That’s right — 16 different Giants pitchers handled at least one save situation. The reliever that did the best job was Caleb Kilian. He converted 8-of-11 chances. What did that earn him? A trade. The Giants dealt him to Philadelphia at the deadline.

After Kilian, the Giants got four saves each from Erik Miller and Dylan Smith.

Posey must fix that. But it isn’t as simple as the return of Randy Rodriguez. He missed all the 2026 season after he suffered an elbow injury that led to Tommy John surgery in 2025. Sure, he could walk through that door and be that guy. Before the injury he was an All-Star set-up man. After the Giants traded Camilo Doval in July of 2025, Rodriguez moved into the closer role. He had four saves.

So, yes, Rodriguez has as many career saves (four) as Miller and Smith had in 2026. So, he’s not a sure thing, even though that would be the easiest path for Posey.

A closer doesn’t fix all the problems the bullpen experienced in 2026. Some of the Giants’ best set-up men were on the injured list. Some of the players Posey signed, knowing they would need time to recover from injuries, didn’t pan out. Others were pushed into service and simply weren’t ready for the challenge.

Posey can’t take chances this time around. Relievers with track records are a necessity for those high-leverage roles. He doesn’t need to chase high-dollar players, though David Bednar figures to be the biggest closer on the market. If Posey can land him, perfect. But don’t expect it. It’s more likely he gets an experienced, but less expensive, high-leverage arm to pair with Rodriguez.

It’s the role Posey must get right for 2027 — and beyond.