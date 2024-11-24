All San Francisco Giants Outfielders Left Out of Top 25 Rankings
While most of the San Francisco Giants were serviceable last season, none of them were great either.
That is reflected in Joel Reuter's recent ranking of the Top 25 outfielders from last season for Bleacher Report as no Giants made the final cut, but the main three did all make the 'honorable mention' section.
Jung Hoo Lee at least looked to have the potential to make the last before his injury ended his season early. Perhaps next season he can be the guy to break through for San Francisco.
Heliot Ramos had the group's best odds to crack the top 25, given that his breakout rookie campaign was still All-Star worthy.
Ramos ended the season with a .269/.322/.469 slashing line with 22 home runs and 72 RBI. Not only was he the most reliable player at the plate in the outfield, he was among the best on the team overall.
Though he saw increased playing time because of Lee's injury, he has certainly played himself into a spot in the batting order next season.
He was better in the first half than the second, but shouldn't be written off because of a cold stretch. The Giants will need him to at least find a middle ground next year, though, if they want to truly become contenders.
Mike Yastrzemski was about as effective as he has been in the past few years and that is likely why San Francisco gave him another one-year deal to keep him around.
While Yasztrzemski won't be someone that breaks out into being a star at this point of his career, they can also rely on him to at least be somewhat productive.
The 34-year-old doesn't hit for batting average, but he will hit for 15-to-18 home runs a season.
He would be a perfect fourth guy in an outfield if the Giants can find a better player, but is a solid bottom-half of the lineup option as things stand.
Michael Conforto also made the honorable mentions list. Even though he was a bit better than Yastrzemski, his middling results were more dissapointing.
Conforto's time in the Bay Area has proven to be a poor match as he struggled mightily in Oracle Park and slugged whenever they were on the road. He's a free agent again this season and would be an absolute shock to see return next year.
The outfield was a microcosm of what has been the issue for San Fransisco. They were solid players, but lacked true star power