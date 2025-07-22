Guardians Promote Promising Prospect To Next Level
The Cleveland Guardians have multiple highly touted prospects throughout their organization, many of whom are recognized on a national level.
However, they also have a couple of under-the-radar prospects who have a promising future.
One of those players is Kahlil Watson, who was recently promoted to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A) amid a strong season with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A).
Watson, Cleveland's No. 28 prospect per MLB Pipeline, initially made his high Double-A debut during the 2024 season, but struggled at the plate, specifically with a strikingout (30.1 percent).
The left-handed hitter has been performing much better at the plate during his 2025 stint with the RubbersDucks, recording a slash line of .247/.337/.461 and a wRC+ of 134. Watson, in total, has hit eight home runs, 13 doubles, and five triples.
However, there still is a slight swing and miss concern, as Waton has a 28.5 percent strikeout rate and only a 10.3 percent walk rate.
Watson was the No. 16 overall pick by the Miami Marlins in 2021, but was traded to the Guardians for Josh Bell at the 2023 trade deadline.
It will be very interesting to watch how Watson develops during his time at Triple-A.
With the Guardians' current outfield situation, Watson could very well be an option for the big league club in the future.
A 2025 MLB promotion seems far-fetched at this point in the season, but Watson could be in the outfield equation at the start of 2026.
