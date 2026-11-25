Major League Baseball's offseason is underway, and most teams across the sport have been active, trying to lock up free agents ahead of the expected Dec. 1st lockout.

The Miami Marlins have not been among the active teams as of yet, and that could be due to the somewhat murky financial situation that looms over the sport going forward.

For Miami to improve this offseason, they need to give a little to get a little, and find a team that they have a history of doing deals with, enter the New York Yankees. New York needs an infielder, and the Marlins need starting pitching.

The Recent Trade History with The Yankees

New York Yankees general manger Brian Cashman. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Marlins and the Yankees have a history of making deals with Peter Bendix in charge of the Marlins. Most notably, the trade that sent Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Bronx in exchange for catcher Agustn Ramrez, infielder Jared Serna, and infielder/outfielder Abrahan Ramrez. Last winter, the sides made a deal involving the Marlins parting with the often injured Ryan Weathers in exchange for four prospects.

Often, not always, teams having a working history helps in making trades. In this sort of trade, it would be one that would help both sides, and having a history makes for a better chance for the Marlins to get a better return.

A Proposed Trade

Miami Marlins second baseman Otto Lopez. Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yankees Get: INF Otto Lopez

Marlins Get: RHP Will Warren, ML RHP Ben Hess & ML C/OF Brendan Brock

The market for hitters is not robust, so Lopez would make perfect sense for the Yankees. In 2026, Lopez posted a 115 wRC+ and had a .349 on-base percentage, something the Yankees struggled with in 2026 offensively.

The Marlins need pitching, enter Will Warren. 2026 was Warren's best season as a starter so far, and he has no injury history, making 64 appearances between 2025 and 2026. In 2026, Warren posted a 3.92 ERA over 156 innings of work. Warren also sported an 8.0% walk rate, which is good and shows improvement, and a 44.2% ground ball percentage.

Ben Hess is currently in Double-A for the Yankees, and FanGraphs has Hess ranked as the organization's sixth overall prospect. Commanding a fastball, slider, curveball, changeup, and slider, Hess has a full repertoire that he used in the Yankees organization. Injuries hindered his season in 2026, but he pitched 56 2/3 innings of work to the tune of a 4.45 ERA. FanGraphs also projects that Hess will be in the majors at some point in 2028.

Brendan Brock is a rather unknown prospect because the Yankees drafted him in 2027 out of the University of Oklahoma, where he posted a .302 average with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs in 286 at-bats. For the Marlins, this would be a piece they would develop from scratch and could be in the organization for depth down the road or another future potential trade chip.

This would be a trade that would benefit the Marlins because they would get pitching from the organization that is among the best at developing them.