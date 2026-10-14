Why Michael Soroka Makes Too Much Sense for Mets This Offseason

One of the New York Mets' most glaring needs entering the offseason is upgrading their rotation. Adding a frontline starter is the priority, but bringing in another reliable mid-rotation arm should also be high on their list.

David Stearns emphasized the importance of pitching depth during his end-of-season press conference, noting that he'd like to have 10-12 starting pitchers between the majors and minors entering 2027.

While this year's free-agent class lacks an abundance of appealing starters, one particular name stands out as the best fit: Michael Soroka

Soroka is a familiar name to Mets fans after coming up through the Atlanta Braves organization and making his MLB debut in 2018. The right-hander quickly looked the part of a future ace, posting a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts and finishing second to Pete Alonso in the National League Rookie of the Year race.

But his rise to stardom came to an abrupt halt in 2020. During a start against the Mets, Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon while attempting to field a ground ball. The injury, along with another Achilles tear suffered during his recovery, kept him from returning to the majors until 2023.

After enduring numerous setbacks, Soroka finally rediscovered the form that once made him one of baseball's most promising young pitchers. In 116 innings with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2026, the right-hander posted a 3.41 ERA, 114 strikeouts, and a 1.09 WHIP.

Why the Mets should target Michael Soroka

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka could be the ideal free-agent signing for the New York Mets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soroka enters the offseason with a $10 million mutual option with Arizona that will likely be declined. Coming off an impressive season at age 29, the right-hander figures to seek a multi-year deal, with the Mets possibly emerging as a suitor.

Among the mid-rotation starters potentially available this offseason, Soroka may have the highest upside. Other options include Walker Buehler, Nick Martinez, Dustin May, and Tyler Mahle.

Of those options, Mahle may be the most intriguing after delivering two stellar postseason starts. However, injuries and inconsistency have plagued the 32-year-old throughout his career.

Soroka comes with similar concerns, but what separates him is the significant improvement in his arsenal that suggests he still has plenty of room to grow.

In 2026, Soroka's fastball improved considerably from previous seasons, posting a run value of +11. His breaking ball was also extremely effective, recording a +8 run value. Perhaps the biggest difference, though, was his arm angle, which dropped from 33 degrees in 2025 to 26 degrees this season.

The Mets know firsthand how much an arm-angle adjustment can benefit a pitcher after seeing Sean Manaea transform his game in 2024. With Soroka already showing similar improvements, New York could be the ideal place for him to take another step forward.

Beyond his upside on the mound, Soroka's potential contract demands could make him an even more appealing target for the Mets. While the right-hander will likely receive a multi-year deal, his injury history and limited track record could prevent him from securing a lengthy commitment.

The Mets could entice Soroka with a three-year contract featuring a high average annual value and player opt-outs. Such a deal could benefit both sides, giving Soroka financial security and an opportunity to test free agency again, while providing the Mets with a potential mid-rotation solution.

Even if Soroka performs well enough to opt out after one season, the Mets have several promising young starters to replace him internally.

Stearns has used this approach before, signing Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million deal with an opt-out after the second season and Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million contract with opt-outs after each year. This strategy lets the Mets take advantage of their financial resources.

Another factor that makes Soroka an appealing target is his versatility. If he struggles to establish himself in the rotation, the Mets could move him to the bullpen, a role he also has experience in.

Adding Soroka alongside a frontline starter would also give the Mets' young pitchers more time to develop without having to rely on them immediately.

While Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Zac Thornton all impressed last season, relying on three inexperienced starters for an entire season would be a considerable risk. Bringing in Soroka would provide the Mets' rotation with the right mix of stability and upside.

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