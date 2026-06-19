Everything Mets Fans Need to Know (6/19): Benge's Elite Play, Lindor Injury News, Trade Rumors & More

The Mets knew heading into June that, even with several key pieces out, their pivotal stretch of baseball against playoff contenders was a time to add wins. The Mets are treading above water for now, holding an 8-8 record in the month of June, with much-needed help expected in the coming weeks.

With that, here’s everything happening in Mets land on Friday morning.

Mets hinting that they can compete with Phillies

The Mets were able to handle business against the Braves last weekend after taking two of three. Their three-game set against the Phillies came as a potential opportunity to make up ground in the National League Wild Card race. Surprisingly, the Phillies have found a way to keep competing even after firing manager Rob Thomson, holding a 31-16 record since firing their veteran manager.

The Mets stand six games behind Philadelphia, with an opportunity to play catch-up while on the road. Thursday night proved they can handle their top division rivals, taking care of the Phillies in a 6-4 win—a game that could be considered a must-win.

Aside from a slight hiccup in the ninth inning from Devin Williams, the Mets produced in all departments. Juan Soto provided early offense, crushing two home runs through the first three innings, while Sean Manaea provided a solid 5 1/3-inning start, allowing just two runs.

Juan Soto leaves the yard in back-to-back at-bats 😮 pic.twitter.com/PAkhuQhPoX — MLB (@MLB) June 18, 2026

The Mets were saved by a foul tip in the eighth from Marcus Semien, who made slight contact with a pitch in the dirt that failed to fall into the glove of J.T. Realmuto. The following pitch, Semien delivered a two-run triple, giving the Mets the necessary insurance to put the game away.

With an odd off day on Friday, the Mets are set to face the dominant Cristopher Sánchez on Saturday, followed by Zach Wheeler on Sunday, which will test them to their limits.

Carson Benge enters elite rookie category

The Mets' former No. 1 prospect and 2024 first-round pick has already touched down in the major leagues, making a clear impact that will last for a long time. The former two-way player possessed something rare: a well-rounded combination of elite contact skills mixed with projectable power and high-end athleticism. Benge was considered a true five-tool player, rapidly jumping through the minor leagues to earn his spot on the big league roster.

The icing on the cake? Benge’s first career hit was a solo home run, delivered on March 26, Opening Day. However, a cold stretch welcomed Benge to the big leagues. Through 21 games, the 23-year-old was batting .136 with just two extra-base hits and three RBIs. Many were calling for him to be sent back down so he could work through the slump, but suddenly, things flipped.

Benge did something most 23-year-olds wouldn’t do: He held his head high and kept showing up to work. Since May 1, the rookie is batting .291 with five home runs and 20 RBIs, excelling in the leadoff role by getting on base consistently with a .351 OBP.

Carson Benge takes one the other way for his 3rd hit of the night pic.twitter.com/YG2Az0EfHf — SNY (@SNYtv) June 19, 2026

In the win against the Phillies on Thursday, Benge continued to display his pure contact skills, going 3-for-5 with a run and a stolen base. This is now the seventh time in 2026 that Benge has tallied at least three hits, the most by any MLB rookie. The production is there, and it’s elite—the Mets have their outfielder of the future.

Latest Mets trade rumors

Here we go again: even more Mets trade rumors. It’s no secret that the dealing season is upon us, with teams reaching the point where they must evaluate the talent on their roster to realistically decide whether they have a chance of competing in October.

On Thursday, MLB insider Jon Heyman published a piece in which he evaluated the six best arms potentially on the trade market while also sharing where their best early fit may be. To nobody’s surprise, two Mets appeared on the list: Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes.

Freddy Peralta is constantly named as one of the Mets' top trade chips. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For Peralta, the decision is pretty obvious, considering he’s set to enter free agency following the 2026 season. While the Mets paid a hefty price, they’ll likely be comfortable parting with the former Brewer if it means acquiring more prospect depth. For the best fit, Heyman listed the Cubs, who are without Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton and Justin Steele.

Holmes comes as another obvious choice, especially with his elite start to 2026 before going down on May 14 with a fractured fibula. Through the first two months of play, Holmes appeared to be the Mets’ ace, holding a 2.39 ERA through nine starts with a 4-4 record. Holmes holds an opt-out following the season, with many speculating he would opt out of his Mets contract due to his strong start, but that may be out the window with the recent injury.

Heyman reported that the Mets starter is expected to begin throwing on July 1, making his return before the Aug. 3 trade deadline a real possibility.

Mets statistical trends

Marcus Semien came up with runners in scoring position, delivering a two-run triple in the seventh inning to provide key insurance runs. He finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

MARCUS SEMIEN — THE RISP KING 😈



INSURANCE RUNS! pic.twitter.com/AA1CntvB3t — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) June 19, 2026

Stats with runners in scoring position this season: 21-for-65, .323 batting average, 17 RBIs.

Luke Weaver continues to dominate, providing the Mets with another scoreless eighth inning in which he struck out the side.

"Untouched in a month-and-a-half!"



Luke Weaver strikes out the side for the second straight outing and has now tallied 18 straight appearances (20 innings) without allowing a run! pic.twitter.com/zyArWAsMvU — SNY (@SNYtv) June 19, 2026

Weaver hasn’t allowed a run since April 30, appearing in 18 games since while striking out 25 batters.

Sean Manaea gives the Mets something to be hopeful about, going 5 1/3 innings while allowing six hits and two runs, striking out five batters and walking just one.

Sean Manaea strands the runner at third after a leadoff triple! pic.twitter.com/spYjbjtZ5d — SNY (@SNYtv) June 18, 2026

Over his last two starts, Manaea has given up just four earned runs over 11 1/3 innings pitched, along with 11 strikeouts. His velocity is back at 94 mph, showing signs of his 2024 self.

Down on the farm

Mets No. 7 prospect Elian Pena produced yet again in Single-A, going 1-for-3 at the plate with two runs and an RBI, walking twice while tallying two stolen bases.

Mets No. 8 prospect Jonathan Santucci earned a win during his start in Double-A, tossing six scoreless innings while striking out seven batters.

Mets No. 11 prospect Nick Morabito had a monumental day at the plate in Triple-A, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Mets No. 14 prospect Chris Suero went deep for the 11th time in Double-A, going 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs.

Mets injury updates

The best possible Francisco Lindor update: He will begin a rehab assignment with the Binghamton Mets, the team’s Double-A affiliate, on Friday, Carlos Mendoza announced prior to Thursday’s game against the Phillies. Mendoza also added that Lindor could return to the Mets next week.

Carlos Mendoza says that Francisco Lindor could return to the Mets next week pic.twitter.com/Vyg6hFUCpw — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 18, 2026

Along with Lindor, Tyrone Taylor will begin a rehab assignment in Double-A on Friday, as announced by Mendoza. Taylor has been out of action since May 25 with a hip flexor strain. His return provides the Mets with another bench outfield option, one that possesses elite defense and baserunning.