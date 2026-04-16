Mets Trade Richard Lovelady to NL East Rival

The New York Mets have once again parted ways with Richard Lovelady.

On Thursday, multiple sources reported that the Mets have traded Lovelady to the Washington Nationals for cash considerations. New York had previously acquired Lovelady from the Nationals in March as a waiver claim, and designated him for assignment on April 11 to make room for Craig Kimbrel on the 40-man roster.

Mets have traded Dick Lovelady to the Nationals for cash considerations — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 16, 2026

The 30-year-old southpaw has bounced around the league for the last couple of seasons, but his multiple tenures with the Mets have become infamous for how often he was shuffled back and forth. Lovelady was initially signed by the club on June 23, 2025, but was designated for assignment just two days later; on June 29, the Mets brought him back on a new major league contract.

That would largely set the tone for Lovelady's time as a Met, as he was designated for assignment five total times. During the 2025 season, he made eight appearances with New York and pitched 10 innings. The lefty was generally ineffective in those outings by logging a 6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 6.74 FIP, and -0.2 fWAR.

This year, Lovelady made six appearances out of the bullpen and tossed 7.1 innings. He logged a 3.68 ERA, but accumulated -0.1 fWAR with a 1.64 WHIP and 4.93 FIP.

The Mets have traded Richard Lovelady to the Nationals for cash considerations pic.twitter.com/AhkjsjWRsf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 16, 2026

While Lovelady excels at inducing ground balls with a 54.5% grounder rate, he has the unfavorable combination of not having particularly good strikeout stuff yet being prone to issuing free passes, with just six strikeouts and four walks and a hit-by-pitch so far in 2026. Nonetheless, with how often the Mets and other teams have taken a flyer on him, it's clear that he has the potential to become a consistent relief option.

In regards to the Nationals, Lovelady will take Ken Waldichuk's spot on their 40-man roster. Waldichuk was moved to the 60-day IL after being recommended for Tommy John surgery, which he will likely receive in the near future.

The State of the Mets' Bullpen

Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Lovelady is one of two relievers to recently be DFA'd by the Mets, with the other being Luis García. However, while both of those arms had struggled by the time they were removed from the roster, New York's relief corps has struggled in general recently.

Last night, Devin Williams gave up his first runs of the season in a disastrous eighth inning. Although he wasn't pitching in a save situation and wasn't helped by yet another defensive lapse by Francisco Lindor, he surrendered a grand slam to Dalton Rushing that allowed the Dodgers to put the game completely out of reach. His 2025 Yankees teammate Luke Weaver has also struggled lately, with his ERA ballooning to 8.10 due to a pair of recent ineffective performances.

The Mets are currently on an eight-game losing streak, with the main culprit being a punchless offense that is greatly feeling the loss of Juan Soto. With the bullpen now showing cracks perhaps due to being out of practice in maintaining a lead, it is imperative for the lineup to snap out of its funk so New York's pitching can re-stabilize.

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