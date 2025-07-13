Orioles Recall Recently Demoted Catcher, Place Reliever on Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles have had an extremely difficult 2025 season, both between their production on the field and their injuries sustained throughout the course of the last few months.
At the moment, they have 15 players on the injured list, a pretty staggering amount for any team, and that includes one recent addition.
That addition was pitcher Scott Blewett, who the team announced is heading to the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort. In a corresponding roster move, the team recalled catcher David Bañuelos after having only demoted him back on July 10.
The setbacks sustained by the team have been immense, and while Blewett has had a difficult season, he has at least been a reliable innings-eater with 13 appearances and 23.1 innings pitched.
He has played for three teams in 2025 so far, and unfortunately, will now be out for the foreseeable future as he recovers from his current ailment.
As for Bañuelos, he has bounced around a few levels this year, and while he has been on the active MLB roster, he has not yet made an appearance.
The majority of his playing time has been in Triple-A Norfolk, where he has played 18 games and is slashing .104/.204/.229 with four runs, two RBI and a home run.
Injuries have piled up for him this season, as can be seen by the minimal playing time, which has been the case for the vast majority of Orioles catchers in 2025.
Hopefully, the team can find a way to rotate the roster around a bit and clear things up, as they are already tremendously depleted both at catcher and in the bullpen.
