Orioles Strike Another Deal With Mets in This Trade Proposal
With the Baltimore Orioles seemingly being open for business, another trade with the New York Mets could make sense for both sides.
It has been a disappointing season for the Orioles, and the team is going to be sellers in the next couple of days. This is the right move for a franchise that hasn’t had the year that they would have envisioned but has some talent to move.
Recently, Baltimore was able to complete a deal with the Mets that sent left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto to New York for two pitchers.
The Orioles will likely continue to try to build their depth in the farm system in the next couple of days with a focus on pitching.
Even though they have already sent one veteran packing, they have a plethora of other options that the team could look to move. Since they likely don’t have these veterans in their plans moving forward, trading them makes a lot of sense.
While they did just recently complete a trade with the Mets, another one could make sense for both sides as well.
Here is a hypothetical trade proposal that would address a need for New York in the outfield.
Orioles Receive: Nick Morabito
Mets Receive: Cedric Mullins
Even though Mullins has cooled off a bit from his hot start to the campaign, he is still a player who has 20/20 potential this season and could be the answer in center field that New York is seeking.
While another bullpen arm makes sense for the Mets, adding another slugger is also a secondary need.
So far this year, Mullins has slashed .215/.293/.396 with 13 home runs, 42 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. The former All-Star would be able to provide the offense for New York with some pop and speed but has been lacking in getting on base this campaign.
For the Orioles, Morabito is currently ranked as the 15th-best prospect in the organization, which would be a solid return for Mullins.
The 22-year-old outfielder has slashed .288/.360/.420 with four home runs, 43 RBI, and 33 stolen bases in 80 games played in Double-A this season.
The best part of his game is his ability to steal bases, which would translate well to the Majors.
Even though adding pitching prospects might be the priority for the Orioles, a talented outfielder like Morabito could help provide them with an eventual replacement for Mullins in the trade.
Overall, adding a top 15 prospect from the Mets would be a solid return for their former All-Star slugger at the deadline.
