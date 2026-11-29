It stands to reason that Mike Elias had made his last big splash.

Signing Freddy Peralta for $125M a year after signing Pete Alonso for $150M was totally out of character and much needed HYPER, though it is hardly enough to dig the Orioles out of the massive hole he has dug for it. Not close. And with time running out before a lockout hits – one that threatens to be quite lengthy and stretch deep into the regular season – and with the trade markets perhaps proving too difficult for him to navigate (doing the right thing never comes easily for this guy, though there are numerous trades he could make), we have suggestions, as always, for the margins.

This roster needs help in terms of premium talent and improving on the fringes and there are a handful of moves he could make that would cost $10M, total, or less, that he should be seriously pursuing before labor Armageddon strikes and the economic rules of baseball perhaps change in a big way. These lesser free agents might become more attractive on the other side of this impasse, and, regardless, some make sense for the O’s right now (especially in the OF), with rumors of their trades and free-agent interest starting to dwindle.

Having to try to trade for a lefty starter and more outfield help and maybe try to boost his infield production with Ketel Marte, all at the same time, is a lot for Elias and this inept front office to handle. So perhaps they could make a foray or two in free agency again before Tuesday night, when baseball transactions go away for a very long time, and Elias finds himself with copious amounts of time on his hands.

These are players he could bring in now to save from having to make a mad scramble when the markets open back up in March or April or, gulp, May:

Jordan Montgomery/Brandon Woodruff

Sep 19, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I wouldn’t necessarily advocate for both oft-injured veteran starters, but one of them would be worth the risk. And with Woodruff seemingly having a legit market, and with Montgomery being a lefty, I might lean his way at this point.

Montgomery labored through a brutal 2024 campaign in Arizona, missed all of 2025 with Tommy John and come back late in 2026 for the Ravens and made 13 relief appearances starting to build his arm back up. He is about to turn 34 - young by Elias budget-pitching standards – and having a veteran lefty on the roster before the Big Shutdown might make sense. Maybe he is a reliever at this point of a bulk guy or an opener with the preponderance of righty arms, but he was damn good for a long time and won’t cost much at all now.

We love Woodruff and believe he will be good when he can pitch … Just a matter of how long that turns out to be.

Jason Adam

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Jason Adam (40) pitches during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We haven’t focused much on the relief market because they are more pressing needs. But he is a guy we targeted a while back who could close if need be and can protect himself with swing and miss. He’s thrived in the AL East before and the O’s need protection with Felix Buatista and Ryan Helsley both major injury risks.

Adam should be cheaper because he missed most of last season with injury but did return for the Padres very late in the season and pitched in the playoffs. He’s never thrown hard, so that doesn’t concern me as he ages and his 2025 profile looked pretty enticing (you don’t love the walk rate, but no one is perfect):

Baseball Savant

The Rays put their secret sauce on him back in the day. If the O’s aren’t going to spend more real money on the lineup or rotation, this would be worth it (projections ranged $8M-$10M).

Jonah Heim

Aug 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) tags out Baltimore Orioles left fielder Dylan Beavers (12) at home plate during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going to keep pushing this. The switch-hitting bat would be huge to balance things out and if you are going to be platooning catchers and trying to ease Samuel Basallo back there, it’s a helluva lot easier when the other guy hits from both sides of the plate.

He has thump which Elias always covets and while the defensive metrics have slipped some, that was his calling card and that’s what got him to MLB. A former O’s draft pick who isn’t going to cost more than a few million bucks, he’d be worth it. I liked Elias acquiring Carolos Narvaez in the Adley Rutschman trade at the time, but his stint in Baltimore was beyond rough.

Daulton Varsho

Sep 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Daulton Varsho (18) bats during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Luis Robert Jr./Colton Cowser thing isn’t going to work in center. We are less than convinced that Cowser is long for here – he should be dealt – and Varsho is a superior defender and superior player and is quite versatile, too.

Having his lefty bat in this mix makes it easier to deal Cowser in-season if he is still here in 2027, and he is a true veteran who has been around and can take command of an outfield when he is in center. Between left and center he provides a lot of cover and the Orioles collection of platoon outfielders – the only, silly way Elias seems to know how to operate – is short a man if that’s going to be how they construct this roster yet again.

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