Most Likely Orioles Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

The Baltimore Orioles got off to a strong start this season, taking two of three from the Minnesota Twins in their opening series.

The team showcased both what makes them so dangerous and what makes them vulnerable. If the Orioles want to make it back to the playoffs, they need to improve their weaknesses while building on their strengths.

Luckily for them, they have a minor league system with multiple players ready to make an impact.

Here are the most likely Orioles prospects to debut this season, ranked.

1. Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Baltimore Orioles outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. (24) during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bradfield Jr. was the Orioles’ first-round pick in 2023. He is arguably the most well-known prospect in Baltimore because of his elite speed. In MLB Pipeline’s scouting grades, he received an 80 speed rating, the highest possible grade.

To say the least, it is not every day a team comes across a player with true game-changing speed. But Bradfield more than has it. Now 24 and in Triple-A, Bradfield is knocking on the major league door.

The Orioles have an abundance of outfield depth and currently carry five outfielders on their 26-man roster. However, none of those players has the speed Bradfield would provide. The problem for Bradfield has been his bat. Although he can use his speed to get on base, he lacks power, having only seven career home runs.

But with playoff aspirations, the Orioles know Bradfield could be a big help. Whether it is to improve center field defense or use his speed when needed, he could help the team win games. With Bradfield, it is not if he will debut this season, it is when.

2. Trey Gibson

Gibson last season was named the Orioles’ 2025 Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year. From High-A to Triple-A, Gibson posted a 4.26 ERA over 120.1 innings, striking out 166. He also held opposing hitters to a .224 average.

With an Orioles pitching staff drawing mixed reviews from fans and analysts, Gibson has every chance to make his debut this season. Outside of Dean Kremer, who was sent to Triple-A Norfolk, Gibson is likely next in line on the pitching depth chart.

Over a 162-game season, it is almost unheard of for a team to use only five starters all year. As long as Gibson succeeds in Triple-A, he will be in Baltimore before long.

3. Luis De León

Mar 7, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Luis de Leon (81) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during spring Training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Using the same logic as Gibson, De León could also make his debut this season. In its updated top 30 prospects list, MLB Pipeline ranked De León ahead of Gibson as the Orioles’ number two prospect.

De León drew attention in spring training because of how nasty he looked. The left-hander came into his own in 2025, posting a 3.30 ERA over 87.1 innings and striking out 107. Although he misses plenty of bats, De León’s calling card is his ability to generate ground balls. He was the only minor leaguer last season with a ground ball rate above 55% and a swinging strike rate above 15%.

His ceiling may be higher than Gibson’s, and although he is just 22 years old, he could even surpass him and make his debut first if he continues to perform at this level.

4. Tyson Neighbors

Neighbors was part of the return the Orioles received when they traded Ryan O’Hearn and Ramón Laureano to the San Diego Padres at the 2025 trade deadline. The right-handed reliever was drafted just two years ago but has quickly risen through the minor leagues to Double-A.

His numbers speak to his potential, as he posted a sparkling 1.53 ERA over 59 innings across High-A and Double-A, striking out 83. He also had a 0.90 WHIP and held opposing batters to a .153 average.

The Orioles’ bullpen is a big question mark right now. Finding a way to bridge the gap to closer Ryan Helsley could be difficult. Neighbors, despite limited minor league experience with fewer than 70 innings, could be an intriguing option for Craig Albernaz if he continues to dominate.

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