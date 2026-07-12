Padres Notes: Friars Demote Pitcher, Jackson Merrill Misses James Wood, Mason Miller Trade?
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The San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-7, on Saturday night and improved to 47-48 on the year.
The scoring started early for the Padres as a Gavin Sheets walk with the bases loaded and a Ty France sacrifice fly brought in the first two runs of the game. After the Blue Jays hung four runs in the second inning, San Diego responded with two runs in the second and third innings.
A Jake Cronenworth RBI single in the fourth put the Padres up big, but a three-run shot by the Blue Jays tied it up again in the sixth. In the bottom of the frame it was France again, this time a solo home run to break the tie and eventually win the game.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres demoted a right-handed pitcher. In a corresponding move, right-hander Matt Waldron was reinstated for the first time since mid-May after he spent time on the shelf nursing a right brachialis muscle injury.
In other news, center fielder Jackson Merrill spoke on missing his former travel ball teammate from his teen years, former minor league teammate in the Padres' system and current Washington Nationals outfielderJames Wood.
“It’s cool to see him from time to time,” Merrill said about the Padres and Nationals' two yearly series. “Obviously, I wish we were still on the same team. He’d be a huge problem on our team."
With a .278/.407/.567 slash line, 26 home runs and the most total bases in the National League (208), it is safe to say that his production at the plate would also be a bonus to Merrill aside from the friendship.
Finally, as the trade deadline nears, the prospect of trading right-hander Mason Miller has begun to gain more traction, this time from a former MLB general manager. Though a potential deal would bring back quite a haul for the Friars, it is unlikely it would bring back as much of a return as San Diego gave up for Miller last season.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Demote Pitcher, Reinstate Matt Waldron Off Injured List
Jackson Merrill Wishes Padres Didn't Trade Away James Wood
Former GM Believes Padres Could Consider Trading Mason Miller Ahead of Deadline
Padres' Dylan Cease 'Wasn't Bummed' He Didn't Return to San Diego in Free Agency
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson