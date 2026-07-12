Padres Notes: Friars Demote Pitcher, Jackson Merrill Misses James Wood, Mason Miller Trade?

The San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-7, on Saturday night and improved to 47-48 on the year.

The scoring started early for the Padres as a Gavin Sheets walk with the bases loaded and a Ty France sacrifice fly brought in the first two runs of the game. After the Blue Jays hung four runs in the second inning, San Diego responded with two runs in the second and third innings.

A Jake Cronenworth RBI single in the fourth put the Padres up big, but a three-run shot by the Blue Jays tied it up again in the sixth. In the bottom of the frame it was France again, this time a solo home run to break the tie and eventually win the game.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres demoted a right-handed pitcher. In a corresponding move, right-hander Matt Waldron was reinstated for the first time since mid-May after he spent time on the shelf nursing a right brachialis muscle injury.

In other news, center fielder Jackson Merrill spoke on missing his former travel ball teammate from his teen years, former minor league teammate in the Padres' system and current Washington Nationals outfielderJames Wood.

“It’s cool to see him from time to time,” Merrill said about the Padres and Nationals' two yearly series. “Obviously, I wish we were still on the same team. He’d be a huge problem on our team."

With a .278/.407/.567 slash line, 26 home runs and the most total bases in the National League (208), it is safe to say that his production at the plate would also be a bonus to Merrill aside from the friendship.

Finally, as the trade deadline nears, the prospect of trading right-hander Mason Miller has begun to gain more traction, this time from a former MLB general manager. Though a potential deal would bring back quite a haul for the Friars, it is unlikely it would bring back as much of a return as San Diego gave up for Miller last season.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Demote Pitcher, Reinstate Matt Waldron Off Injured List

Jackson Merrill Wishes Padres Didn't Trade Away James Wood

Former GM Believes Padres Could Consider Trading Mason Miller Ahead of Deadline

Padres' Dylan Cease 'Wasn't Bummed' He Didn't Return to San Diego in Free Agency

Padres Tweets of the Day

Round trip to France ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ph5hCBT2KC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 12, 2026

on repeat 🔁 pic.twitter.com/kwxpFLmRfV — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 12, 2026

Ty France talks with @SammyLev about the Padres battling back time after time in tonight’s 8-7 win against the Blue Jays, his go-ahead homer, Sung-Mun Song’s impact on the game, and playing against his former team. pic.twitter.com/TiGydtKqZN — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 12, 2026

Making plays in the hot corner. pic.twitter.com/6yYsmF72Dm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 12, 2026

Play that Song. pic.twitter.com/vPAVoiCsZf — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 12, 2026

Manny plates two. pic.twitter.com/cC2rIp1hpT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 12, 2026

Congratulations on 10 years of Major League service time, Joe! pic.twitter.com/2e0Yr1SG5x — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 11, 2026

Welcome to San Diego, Coleman!



With the 21st pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, we have selected RHP Coleman Borthwick from South Walton HS (FL). pic.twitter.com/3Q2w9fiss0 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 11, 2026

Welcome to San Diego, Alex!



With the 134th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, we have selected OF Alex Conover from Oklahoma State (OK). pic.twitter.com/GwNYBMlYwr — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 11, 2026

Welcome to San Diego, Ryan!



With the 97th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, we have selected RHP Ryan Lynch from North Carolina (NC). pic.twitter.com/leYJgAVVAA — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 11, 2026

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