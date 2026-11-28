The San Diego Padres signed a former Los Angeles Dodgers catcher in free agency, per the MLB.com transaction logs. The 25-year-old is coming off an .854-OPS season in the Dodgers system.

In other news, the Friars have once again been linked to Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

The familiar trade link would immediately upgrade an area that the Padres must address: the corner outfield spots. Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com provided the latest on the potential move, noting that plenty other teams remain interested in Duran.

“According to sources, the team with the heaviest past interest in Duran was Houston, though it’s unclear if that is still the case now that the Astros have a new chief executive (Randy Flores) in place. The Padres have long admired Duran and are once again doing background work on him," he wrote. "Both the Mariners and Phillies have been poking around and doing due diligence on Duran, according to a source, and another industry insider believed the Diamondbacks and Angels (Duran’s hometown team which is now under new ownership) both represent strong fits.”

Finally, there is an unfortunate update for those looking for a potential Adrian Morejon reunion in 2027. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that the New York Yankees are hypothetically pushing all their chips to the middle of the table in an attempt to sign the reliever.

"The New York Yankees, who have already spent $48.4 million on free agent relievers this winter, have made free-agent lefty Adrian Morejon their No. 1 priority and have become ultra-aggressive in their active pursuit to sign him before the lockout, persons involved with negotiations say," Nightengale wrote on X/Twitter.

Morejon was a key part of the Padres bullpen last season, sporting a 2.83 ERA across a career-high 86 innings of work. The 27-year-old is projected to make a significant raise in 2027 as he continues to play the free agency market.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Dodgers' Free Agent Catcher Coming Off .854-OPS Season

Padres Interested in Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran in Potential Blockbuster Trade

All Signs Point to Adrian Morejon Leaving Padres as Yankees Go All In on Pursuit

Padres Get Good (and Bad) News on Seiya Suzuki Pursuit as Lockout Looms

Padres Tweets of the Day

Welcome to San Diego, JoJo!



We have signed left-handed pitcher JoJo Romero to a three-year contract through the 2029 season. pic.twitter.com/OHryRE1vbI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 27, 2026

Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki have the same three suitors: the Blue Jays, Phillies and Padres, per Jon Morosi.



Their 2026 seasons:

Arozarena: 26 HR, .281/.381/.484, 26 SB

Suzuki: 26 HR, .270/.368/.473, 3 SB pic.twitter.com/xTQtSvlHZ1 — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) November 27, 2026

The Diablos Rojos del México will host the Toros de Tijuana in a historic three-game regular-season series at @PetcoPark from April 24–26, 2027!



Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 10 at 10 AM PT: https://t.co/OhqNkVG2Mn pic.twitter.com/SyToOI8vc4 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 27, 2026

Today only, save 25% on Friday tickets to Holiday Wonderland and the San Diego Rodeo! — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 27, 2026

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