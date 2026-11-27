The San Diego Padres re-signed a 26-year-old pitching prospect after he was non-tendered last week. The Saskatchewan, Canada native had a 5.47 ERA across the Double-A and Triple-A levels last season, and will now get another chance to make his MLB debut as a member of the Friars.

In other news, a Padres free agent inked a deal with the Texas Rangers.

The 31-year-old outfielder has a .229 batting average across 175 games at the MLB level, doing so with the San Francisco Giants (who originally drafted him) as well as the Padres for parts of the last three seasons.

Finally, there is some hope regarding a potential reunion between the Padres and right-hander Michael King. MLB insider Jon Morosi provided the latest, and given the history between the two sides, listed the Friars as the likely favorites.

"The comfort is there; they know Michael King so well," Morosi said on MLB Network. "His pitch repertoire plays very well in that ballpark. For all those reasons, the Padres remain viewed in the industry as one of the favorites, if not the favorite, to land Michael King."

.@jonmorosi mentions potential fits for some of the Padres' free agent arms ⬇️



Michael King: Padres, Blue Jays

Adrian Morejon: Yankees, Blue Jays

Nick Pivetta: Nationals, Cardinals#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/hOnFNhw3cn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2026

The Padres' need for starting pitching paired with the lack of quality starters still on the open market should push them closer to a deal. As Morosi reported, there is a lot of familiarity between the two sides, as King has been a key piece of the Padres as well as a resident of San Diego for quite some time now.

King expressed his love for the city after the Padres were eliminated at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, saying how much of a home San Diego has become for his family.

"This is where we started a family," King said. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign 26-Year-Old Former Top Pitching Prospect in Free Agency

Padres' 31-Year-Old Free Agent Outfielder Signs With Texas Rangers

MLB Insider Reveals Industry Favorite to Sign Padres' Michael King in Free Agency

Padres Tweets of the Day

Have a happy Thanksgiving 🍂 pic.twitter.com/PAQa0m4DgD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 26, 2026

Padres guaranteed money for 2027:



Manny Machado: $35,000,000

Fernando Tatis Jr.: $25,000,000

Xander Bogaerts: $25,000,000

Joe Musgrove: $20,000,000

Yu Darvish: $14,000,000

Jake Cronenworth: $12,000,000

JoJo Romero: $7,000,000

Yuki Matsui: $6,500,000

Jackson Merrill: $6,000,000… pic.twitter.com/vtgHNdFJme — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) November 26, 2026

Offseason notes, per @JonHeyman:



• Padres among teams considering Nick Martinez but most focused on Michael King.

• Padres among teams showing interest in Jazz Chisholm Jr.

• Seiya Suzuki told teams he's aiming to top Teruaki Sato's $120M guarantee.

• Yankees thought to be… pic.twitter.com/yubymD6Ud1 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) November 27, 2026

Yankees are interested in doing a trade with the Padres for Campusano or Fermin per @JonHeyman



He also mentioned Kelly again as someone they’ve talked with and Hedges as a fallback option — Julian Guilarte (@JulianGuilarte1) November 27, 2026

AJ Preller will have to work his magic again this offseason.



The Padres rank dead last in xRegular among hitting prospects (0.9), and none of their prospect really had a standout season. They undoubtedly have a few gems in the DSL/CPX, but the system Stateside is not great. pic.twitter.com/eKmIrHtzX2 — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) November 26, 2026

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