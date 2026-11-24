The San Diego Padres signed a former Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners pitcher, per multiple reports. The right-hander last pitched in Nippon Professional Baseball and the Dominican Winter League, posting a collective 1.48 ERA over those 42.2 innings of work.

In other news, the Padres are still reeling from the New York Mets signing Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million contract, but the Mets are reportedly going after another pitcher linked to San Diego.

Right-hander Michael King turned down his player option earlier this offseason to the surprise of few around the baseball world, mostly since he was coming off a career year and would be a sought-after free agent. Unfortunately for San Diego, the Mets are lurking as a potential suitor looking to add another elite pitcher alongside Skubal.

King spoke after the Padres were eliminated in the National League Division Series at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers about San Diego feeling like a second home for him and his family. The quote came before King opted out of his current deal, but just because he is a free agent on the open market doesn't mean a 2027 reunion won't happen.

"This is where we started a family," King said. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

Finally, the Padres may have to wait until after the impending lockout to get a contract decision from right-hander Nick Pivetta. A report from ESPN insider Jeff Passan detailed why signing after the lockout may actually be a benefit for the veteran hurler.

"Nick Pivetta will likely wait out the lockout and could find himself in a far more advantageous position months down the road, particularly if he can spend the downtime healing an arm that prompted San Diego to decline a $14 million option," Passan wrote.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Signing Former Dodgers, Nationals, Mariners Pitcher in Free Agency

Latest Michael King Update is Bad News for Padres' Reunion Chances

Padres' Key Free Agent Pitcher Not Expected to Sign Until After Lockout: Report

Padres Lose Veteran Front Office Member to NL West Rival Rockies

Padres Tweets of the Day

After signing Tarik Skubal to a record $450 million deal, the Mets are reportedly interested in Padres free agent RHP Michael King😳😳😳



This would NOT be good for the Padres' chances at retaining him...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/icic6HpvTR — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 24, 2026

What kind of financial flexibility do the Padres have under Kwanza and Jose?

CEO Erik Greupner "I anticipate we're going to continue to be at or above the level we've been at."@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/vpzEppPct5 — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) November 23, 2026

Padres second-round pick Elliot Lascelles made a great first impression in 2026 💪



The 18-year-old shortstop will enter next season as San Diego's No. 3 prospect after hitting .321 in Low-A. pic.twitter.com/DOdiZzXSCZ — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 23, 2026

The Padres, Mariners and Phillies are among the teams that have checked in on Jarren Duran, per MassLive.



The Red Sox have a crowded outfield and are expected to move Duran before the 2027 season.



Duran is coming off a down year, hitting just .207 with 20 HR and 21 SB. A change… pic.twitter.com/DUoxnuVXtW — Strikeouts & Dingers (@KsAndDingers) November 23, 2026

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