Padres Notes: SD Signs Pitcher, Mets Pursuing Michael King, Nick Pivetta Timeline to Sign
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The San Diego Padres signed a former Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners pitcher, per multiple reports. The right-hander last pitched in Nippon Professional Baseball and the Dominican Winter League, posting a collective 1.48 ERA over those 42.2 innings of work.
In other news, the Padres are still reeling from the New York Mets signing Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million contract, but the Mets are reportedly going after another pitcher linked to San Diego.
Right-hander Michael King turned down his player option earlier this offseason to the surprise of few around the baseball world, mostly since he was coming off a career year and would be a sought-after free agent. Unfortunately for San Diego, the Mets are lurking as a potential suitor looking to add another elite pitcher alongside Skubal.
King spoke after the Padres were eliminated in the National League Division Series at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers about San Diego feeling like a second home for him and his family. The quote came before King opted out of his current deal, but just because he is a free agent on the open market doesn't mean a 2027 reunion won't happen.
"This is where we started a family," King said. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."
Finally, the Padres may have to wait until after the impending lockout to get a contract decision from right-hander Nick Pivetta. A report from ESPN insider Jeff Passan detailed why signing after the lockout may actually be a benefit for the veteran hurler.
"Nick Pivetta will likely wait out the lockout and could find himself in a far more advantageous position months down the road, particularly if he can spend the downtime healing an arm that prompted San Diego to decline a $14 million option," Passan wrote.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Signing Former Dodgers, Nationals, Mariners Pitcher in Free Agency
Latest Michael King Update is Bad News for Padres' Reunion Chances
Padres' Key Free Agent Pitcher Not Expected to Sign Until After Lockout: Report
Padres Lose Veteran Front Office Member to NL West Rival Rockies
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson