No Surprise Phillies Farm System Is So Lowly Ranked

One way or another, the Philadelphia Phillies are always going to find a way to improve their Major League roster with Dave Dombrowski overseeing the front office.

He has continually been able to swing deals ahead of the MLB trade deadline to bring necessary reinforcements for the stretch run of the season. This year was no different, acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian from the San Francisco Giants and left-handed relief pitcher Brooks Raley from the New York Mets.

Of course, to acquire talent, assets have to be sent back. Multiple prospects were traded away, headlined by right-handed pitcher Ramon Marquez, who was dealt to the Giants. Those deals, coupled with a few graduations, have the Phillies heading in the wrong direction in the MLB farm system rankings.

In the preseason edition of these rankings, Philadelphia came in at No. 20. They have dropped several spots, not residing in the bottom five of the MLB.

How far did Phillies drop in farm system rankings?

Jun 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski prior to the game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo have placed the Phillies at No. 26 in their newest rankings. Despite the low ranking, there are some high-upside players in this system, with three being ranked in the top 100: right-handed pitcher Gage Wood, shortstop Aidan Miller and outfielder Francisco Renteria, who are ranked Nos. 33, 61 and 81.

Marquez landed at No. 100, which would have given Philadelphia four ranked prospects if he hadn’t been traded to the Giants.

A major reason for the Phillies being so close to the bottom of the rankings was graduating two top 100 players: right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter and center fielder Justin Crawford. When two highly-touted prospects are off the list, a drop is bound to happen.

That certainly contributed to why Philadelphia dropped six spots, along with the uncertainty surrounding Miller. He has yet to play this season because of a back injury, and it is becoming more and more likely he misses an entire year of development as a result.

Aidan Miller injuy is knock against Phillies farm system

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had he been healthy, he almost assuredly would have been part of the Big League roster by now. But his future is cloudy because of the injury concern.

Always in win-now mode given the core on the Major League team, it is hard to envision the Phillies ever climbing too high on a list like this unless some of their more unheralded and under-the-radar prospects have unexpected breakouts to buoy the team’s ranking.

But there is excitement about Renteria and Tyler Spangler, the first player they selected in the 2026 MLB Draft.

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