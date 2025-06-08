Pirates, Phillies Start in Another Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait longer before they finish off their series at PNC Park, as the weather again poses a problem.
The Pirates announced that they will begin in a rain delay in the series finale vs. the Phillies on June 8. Only this time, it will only be 10 minutes later from the original first pitch time, moving from 1:35 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh dealt with a substantial amount of rain during the morning, but the rain has subsided, allowing the game to start almost at the same first pitch time.
The Pirates and Phillies started this series in a rain delay on June 6, which moved the game back from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., an hour and 20 minutes.
This is the third game during the homestand that the Pirates began in a rain delay. Their series finale vs. the Houston Astros forced first pitch time from 6:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a season-long delay of three hours and 20 minutes. That game took almost two and a half hours, with the finish time at 12:26 a.m.
The Pirates and Phillies also had a rain delay in their first series at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, with the game starting an hour and 45 minutes later from first pitch, going from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This serves as the eighth rain delay this season, with the four other rain delays taking place during May.
This includes back-to-back rain delays against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 to 7:50, a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
The Pirates other rain delay before a game came vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14, with first pitch taking place 15 minutes later, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
There is only one rain delay the Pirates dealt with during the game, which came vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
The Pirates are 2-5 in rain delay games this season, beating the Mets 4-0 and then defeating the Phillies in their last rain delay, 5-4 on a walk-off.
