Pirates Star’s GF Livvy Dunne Wanted MLB Legend's Apartment
PITTSBURGH — Livvy Dunne, girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates star right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, wanted to buy an important piece of MLB history by going after an important property.
Dunne revealed in a recent TikTok that she wanted to make her 'first real estate purchase' in New York City. This also wasn't just any real estate purchase, as she would buy Babe Ruth's apartment from when he played with the New York Yankees
She said that she told everybody and that she was not only going to buy the apartment, but pay it fully in cash too.
"...Like, I wanted this apartment, bad", Dunne said.
Dunne said that the realtor was 'so confident' that they would complete the purchase, that Skenes even went with her and that she even hired an interior designer for the apartment.
"I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment," Dunne said. "That would be, like, criminal."
Dunne then said that the very week she would get the keys for the apartment, she received a call saying that the co-op board for the building denied her.
She was disappointed with the decision, especially since she didn't get the apartment, but understood why they might not have wanted her there, especially due to her popularity and what comes with it.
"Honestly, it wasn't financial, it could've been, for all I know, they could've been Alabama fans and I went to LSU," Dunne said.
"Maybe they ddin't want a public figure, living there, but I was supposed to get the keys and that week, they denied me."
"It was just iconic. It was so cool that it was Babe Ruth's apartment. "But long story short, don't live in a co-op because you might get denied Babe Ruth's apartment."
Skenes and Dunne began dating back at LSU, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The duo also featured in a GQ magazine feature, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Dunne is still keeping busy following the end of her gymnastics career, spending time with Skenes and traveling to his starts. She also featured on the SI Swimsuit Cover and on the runway for it as well.
